The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 10: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

London Spirit Women will face Trent Rockets Women in Match No. 10 of The Hundred Women 2021 at the iconic Lord’s in London on Thursday.

Both sides are in the bottom half of the table at present. Spirit Women have managed a win and a loss so far in the tournament. The Rockets Women, on the other hand, are yet to register their maiden win in The Hundred. They have lost both their games thus far and are at the very bottom in eighth.

The Spirit Women lost their previous game to the Oval Invincibles Women while the Rockets Women faced defeat at the hands of the Northern Superchargers Women. Therefore, both sides will come into this contest on the back of a loss.

Tammy Beaumont not playing for the Spirit Women does seem to have affected their performance in The Hundred. They are hoping for her to feature in the games to come.

Rockets Women have also found themselves under immense pressure. With two losses already, they cannot afford a third straight loss and desperately need a win.

Match details

Match: London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date & Time: July 29, 2021 (Thursday), 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Weather report

It is expected to be partly cloudy right from the beginning through the course of the game. However, there might be a slight chance of rain as such. The temperature will be around 15 to 18 degrees Celsius with the humidity between 50 and 70 percent as the game progresses.

Pitch report

The previous game at Lord’s wasn’t much of a high-scoring affair. Invincibles Women posted a total of 132 batting first. The home side, Spirit Women, could only manage 117 in response. Fans can expect a similar surface for this game. A score in excess of about 125 runs while batting first should be a good total.

Predicted playing XIs

London Spirit Women

Skipper Heather Knight scored 40 runs in their last game against the Invincibles. Danielle Gibson, with her unbeaten 30, was the only other bright performer. The rest of the batting will have to come good in the upcoming fixture.

They will also need their all-rounders in Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma to make significant contributions with both bat and ball.

Predicted XI: Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Susie Rowe, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr (wk), Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan

Trent Rockets Women

The Rockets have had to chase formidable scores in each game and their bowlers haven’t quite been able to restrict the opposition. Skipper Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt have been the only consistent performers with the bat whereas the rest have struggled so far.

They particularly need their opening pair of Sammy-Jo Johnson and Rachel Priest to get them off to a good start at the top.

Predicted XI: Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves

Match prediction

The batting units from both sides will be under pressure, having not performed to their potential so far. The Rockets have relied heavily on skipper Sciver. Meanwhile, the Spirit batters haven’t come good collectively, but they look better placed to do so against the Rockets’ bowling line-up.

The home advantage should also work in the favour of Spirit Women, who definitely seem to be a better side out of the two. They will look to take advantage of a Rockets side that is under tremendous pressure.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar