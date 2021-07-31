The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 13: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In a cracking 13th game of the Hundred Women’s, the Northern Superchargers will lock horns with the Oval Invincibles at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The Superchargers are sitting at the top of the table with five points, while the Invincibles are in third place in the points table with four points.

Superchargers are on a roll in the competition. Their last game was washed out due to rain, but they were brilliant in their first two games.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been sensational for the Superchargers, with two fifties in as many games. The Invincibles, meanwhile, have been a team to watch out for in the competition's inaugural edition.

Led by overseas player Dane van Niekerk, they are yet to lose a game in the tournament. Marizanne Kapp and Van Niekerk have stepped up and utilised their international experience to good effect. Alice Capsey was excellent with the bat in the last game.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, the Hundred Women 2021.

Date and Time: July 31 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

The temperature for Saturday’s match is expected to hover between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius. It is expected to rain, with the overcast conditions likely to stay throughout the course of the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a belter for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so the batters should enjoy batting on this pitch. Thus a high-scoring contest in Leeds is to be expected.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers haven’t lost a single game yet, so a change in their playing XI is unlikely. They have found the right combination early in the competition.

Playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick.

Oval Invincibles

The Invincibles, too, haven’t lost a game so far and will be eager to continue their winning ways. They are expected to field the same XI that won against the London Spirit in their last game.

Playing XI: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Sarah Bryce (wk), Natasha Farrant, Joanne Gardner, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory.

Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting units. They have got some brilliant batters in their ranks who are in prime form. The bowlers will need to step up, and it could come down to which side hold their nerves when the going gets tight.

Home advantage could play a key role for the Northern Superchargers, which is why they are expected to come out on top against the Oval Invincibles.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav