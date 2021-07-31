The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 15: London Spirit vs Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 15th match of the Hundred Women’s, the London Spirit will lock horns with the Southern Brave at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

The London Spirit are in fifth position in the points table with two points, winning only one of their three matches. They had the worst possible start to the competition, losing their first two games. But they bounced back in the next game to get off the mark.

Meanwhile, the Brave have been on a roll in the tournament so far. Anya Shrubsole's side have won all three of their games so far. The Brave have found the right combination early in the competition and are sitting comfortably atop the points table.

A win in their next game will see them continue to stay top of the standings. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt have stepped up for the side, and the Brave will be eager to continue their momentum.

The London Spirit, meanwhile, will be looking to turn the tables against the Southern Brave. That means a cracker of a contest could be in store at the home of cricket.

Match Details:

Match: London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women, the Hundred Women 2021.

Date and Time: August 01 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Lord’s, London.

Weather Report

The weather in London is expected to be pleasant. The temperature will hover between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, but heavy rain is expected in the afternoon. There might be rain interruptions throughout the match, and the overcast conditions will likely stay throughout the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s is good for batting. There have been two relatively high-scoring women’s games at Lord’s so far. The slope should assist the bowlers, and the overcast conditions will likely favour the bowling team. The pitch is expected to play true throughout the match, which could be a high-scoring one.

Predicted Playing XIs

London Spirit

After losing both their first two games, London Spirit have finally registered a win in the competition. They have found the right balance and wouldn’t want to tinker with their winning combination. But if Tammy Beaumont is fit, she might replace Susie Rowe.

Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Amara Carr (wk), Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan.

Southern Brave

Southern Brave have been brilliant in the competition so far. Their opening batters, Danielle Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana have provided them with solid starts. The middle-order batters have been excellent as well. The bowlers have stepped up nicely for the team too. Expect the Brave to continue with their winning combination as they eye another win in The Hundred.

Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.

Match Prediction

Southern Brave are on fire in the competition so far, whereas the London Spirit romped to their first win in three games. Southern Brave have a well-balanced side, so expect them to come out on top against the London Spirit. The Spirit have also lost both their games at Lord’s, so they'll have their work cut out.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

