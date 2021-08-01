The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Oval Invincibles Women are set to take on Welsh Fire Women in the 16th game of The Hundred Women 2021 at Kennington Oval in London on Monday.

The Invincibles have two wins from three games. They started their campaign with successive wins over Manchester Originals and London Spirit. However, their unbeaten run ended with a loss against the Northern Superchargers in their previous outing. They failed to chase down a target of 110 runs as the Superchargers restricted them to 105/4.

Meanwhile, the Fire lost their first two games of The Hundred. Fortunately, a victory in their previous game against the Originals helped them regain some momentum. They chased down 121 runs with nine wickets and 12 deliveries to spare.

The Invincibles will look to get back to winning ways. The Fire, on the other hand, need to carry their momentum forward after a disappointing start to their campaign.

Oval Invincibles Women's Mady Villiers in action - The Hundred

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 2, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

The forecast for the game day is partly cloudy. There is no prediction of rain and we should have a full game. Temperatures will vary between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is generally batting friendly. In the only match at this ground in The Hundred Women so far, the Invincibles scored 139 batting first, which they defended. A score in the 140-150 range should be challenging to chase.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

The Invincibles failed to chase down 110 runs in their previous game. Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce and skipper Dane van Niekerk made significant contributions with the bat. However, they will have to perform as a unit. Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Grace Gibbs were all amongst the wickets and the bowling looked in good shape.

Predicted XI: Alice Capsey, Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory.

Welsh Fire Women

The Fire had a good all-round game. Hayley Matthews stood out with her unbeaten 71 and was well supported by Georgia Redmayne (38*). They came together as a unit and will want to continue doing the same.

Predicted XI: Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker.

Match Prediction

The Fire come on the back of a win in their previous game. However, the Invincibles have a home advantage and will look to utilize the same. The Fire have a slight edge but this should be a pretty even contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee