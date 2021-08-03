The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 18: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Birmingham Phoenix Women are set to face Oval Invincibles Women in the 18th match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Phoenix are coming into the game on the back of two straight losses. They lost their opening game of The Hundred but bounced back with a win in the next.

However, Phoenix failed to carry that momentum forward and now have just a solitary win from four games. In their most recent outing, they failed to chase 146 runs against the Trent Rockets, finishing at 134/9.

Meanwhile, the Oval Invincibles have two wins and as many losses so far to be placed third on the table. The Invincibles started their campaign in The Hundred Women on a high with two wins on the trot.

However, similar to the Phoenix Women, the Invincibles have also suffered two successive defeats. They were restricted to 100/9 in pursuit of 113 against Welsh Fire.

Therefore, both sides come into this contest in desperate search of a win. Phoenix will be particularly under pressure with just one win. This is a must-win game for them to keep their chances of making the top four alive.

Meanwhile, the Invincibles will also want to get their campaign back on track with a win.

Match Details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 4, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather Report

The weather forecast is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight possibility of rain during the game. The temperature will vary between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Edgbaston has produced an even wicket for both batters and bowlers. Not only does the surface offer good pace and bounce, it has also been a relatively high scoring venue.

In the previous game at this ground, Trent Rockets scored 145 runs batting first. We expect a similar scoring range in this contest and the team winning the toss will want to bat first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Phoenix have struggled with their batting. Evelyn Jones and Shafali Verma haven’t been at their best at the top. Captain Amy jones, Katie Mack, Erin Burns and Gwenan Davies will have to come good in the middle order. Their bowlers were expensive last time and need to improve on their economy rates.

Predicted XI: Amy Ellen Jones (c & wk), Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Oval Invincibles Women

Batting was a big letdown for the Invincibles in their previous game. They failed to chase down 113 runs to slump to a loss that was hard to digest.

Georgia Adams and Alice Capsey need to fire at the top. Grace Gibbs, Fran Wilson, captain Dane van Niekerk and Mady Villiers will all need to step up. Bowling has been their strength in The Hundred so far and has looked good throughout.

Predicted XI: Dane van Niekerk (c), Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory.

Match Prediction

Barring one bad game, the Invincibles batters have done well. Their bowling attack looks strong as well. Phoenix will have to step up in all departments to have any chance.

The Invincibles are more likely to emerge winners from this contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee