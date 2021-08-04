The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 19: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Manchester Originals Women will take on Southern Brave Women in the 19th match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

The Originals are yet to win a single game in The Hundred Women thus far. With three losses and a washout, they are at the bottom of the table. The Originals suffered a hefty nine-wicket loss against Welsh Fire in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave have won all four of their games thus far. Being the table toppers, they have proven to be the team to beat. Halfway through the league stage of The Hundred Women, the Brave are strong favorites to win the inaugural edition. They will go into the next game on the back of a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the London Spirit.

These are two sides in completely contrasting positions on the points table. The Originals desperately need a win to keep their slim hopes of making the top four alive. They now find themselves in a do-or-die situation.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, would only want to consolidate their position further and keep the winning run intact.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 5, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Report

The weather forecast is expected to be cloudy throughout the course of the game. There is a possibility of light rain that could cause interruptions in play. The temperature will hover around 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Old Trafford is generally flat. There won't be much assistance for the fast bowlers. However, with turn on offer, spinners will have a role to play. The side winning the toss should look to bat first. A score in the 130-140 range would be ideal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Women

The Originals have struggled with their batting. Lizelle Lee and Emma Lamb will have to fire at the top. The middle order, comprising Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez and Sophie Ecclestone, will also have to come good together. Captain Kate Cross, along with the rest, will have to step up their game as well.

Predicted XI: Kate Cross (c), Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Alexandra Hartley, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Georgie Boyce.

Southern Brave Women

Southern Brave are on a roll having got the best possible start to their campaign in The Hundred Women 2021. They have a solid batting line-up comprising Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor and Maia Bouchier.

Skipper Anya Shrubsole and Amanda Wellington have been phenomenal with the ball. The likes of Lauren Bell, Tara Norris and Fi Morris have done well too, making it a complete attack.

Predicted XI: Anya Shrubsole (c), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Carla Rudd (wk), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.

Match Prediction

Manchester Originals are desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive. In their way, however, stands the mighty Southern Brave, who are on an unbeaten run. They have a well-balanced side and are a formidable unit.

It will be a stern test for the Originals. Southern Brave start this contest as the favorites and are likely to extend their winning streak.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

