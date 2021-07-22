The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Match 2, Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the second match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2021, The London Spirit Women will square off against the Birmingham Phoenix Women on July 23 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

After a thrilling start to The Hundred Women’s 2021, another humdinger is in store for fans. Two of the most exciting teams in the Women’s edition are gearing up for Friday's encounter.

Current England wicket-keeper Amy Jones has been appointed the captain of the Phoenix side. Apart from her, there are many fascinating players to watch out for. Indian dasher Shafali Verma is one such name while seasoned campaigner, Ellyse Perry, will be there to round off the squad with her rich experience.

Meanwhile, Heather Knight will be seen performing captain duties for the London Spirit team. The Spirits start as favorites in the competition. The squad consists of a number of T20 stars.

The London-based franchise contains experienced overseas players in the squad. Knight, along with these stars, will be up for the challenge and will look to lift the title this year.

Match details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women, The Hundred, 2021

Date & Time: July 23, 2021 (Friday) 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather report

Although the rain gods are not expected to disturb the play, a patch of dark clouds hovering over might interrupt the game. The temperature will be anything between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius throughout the day. An uninterrupted match can be expected on Friday at Edgbaston.

Pitch report

The seamers will enjoy bowling at Edgbaston with some assistance on offer for them. The side movement from the pitch is known to puzzle the batsmen. If there is no movement on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen are going to enjoy their time in the middle. Any total within the range of 155-160 runs could prove to be a match-winning total here.

Predicted playing XIs

London Spirit Women

The London Spirit Women have a strong batting unit, with the likes of Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Deandra Dottin in the mix. All-rounders Deepti Sharma and Chloe Tyron will have to provide the much-needed balance to the squad.

Predicted XI: Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Amara Carr, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Grace Scrivens, Aylish Cranstone

Birmingham Phoenix Women

With the presence of Shafali Verma, Amy Jones, and Ellyse Perry among others, the team's batting unit looks formidable. The side also has some good fast bowlers and Georgia Elwiss’ experience will come in handy in the competition.

Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Gwen Davies, Amy Jones (c & wk), Thea Brookes, Erin Burns, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Arlott, Ellyse Perry, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon.

Match prediction

The London Spirit Women, with a much more stable account, can trump the Birmingham Phoenix Women.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

