The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 20: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Welsh Fire Women will be up against Trent Rockets Women in the 20th match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Welsh Fire lost both their first two games and did not have a great start to The Hundred. However, they now have two consecutive wins. Coming into this contest, the team has managed to get its campaign back on track. Welsh Fire stunned the Oval Invincibles in their last outing, successfully defending their total of 112.

Interestingly, Trent Rockets share a similar story to that of Welsh Fire. The Rockets also faced defeat in their first two games. But they bounced back with two successive wins. Trent Rockets' previous win also came while defending a total as they restricted Birmingham Phoenix to 134, after scoring 145 initially.

With the same number of points, the net run rate is the only difference between the two sides. While Welsh Fire are placed third, Trent Rockets are a spot behind them in fourth. As both teams look to carry on their winning runs, this will be a battle to watch out for.

Match Details

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 6, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy with the possibility of light rain throughout the course of the match. The temperature will vary between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sophia Gardens has generally been flat. The quicker bowlers are likely to get some assistance early on. Spinners will have a key role to play here as well. In the two games at this venue so far, sides chasing have won comfortably. Hence winning the toss and bowling first should be the way to go forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Welsh Fire Women

Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne and Sarah Taylor did well with the bat in the previous game. However, the likes of Bryony Smith, captain Sophie Luff and Georgia Hennessy will have to perform.

Bowling has looked in good shape so far. Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Harvey and Hannah Baker were all amongst the wickets last time around.

Predicted XI: Sophie Luff (c), Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker.

Trent Rockets Women

Opening batters Rachel Priest and Sammy-Jo Johnson were among the runs last time around and it’s a good sign for the Rockets. Their middle order, comprising captain Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt and Heather Graham, has looked good. Katherine Brunt and Sammy-Jo Johnson led the bowling in the previous game. They performed well as a unit and will look to do the same this time around.

Predicted XI: Natalie Sciver (c), Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis, Nancy Harman.

Match Prediction

With both teams looking to register a win, this should be a pretty even contest. Both sides have had a similar run and look equally matched up.

The team winning the toss will have an advantage. Welsh Fire have won their previous outing at this venue and thus will have an edge over Trent Rockets.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

