The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 21: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Southern Brave will meet the Northern Superchargers in the 21st match of The Hundred Women 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

The Southern Brave crashed to their first defeat of The Hundred against the Manchester Originals last time around. They have four wins from five games and are at the top of the table. The loss will not affect them much as the team is doing well as a unit. Batting has been their strength with the top order in form. Their bowling unit is in good shape as well and they continue to remain favorites.

The Northern Superchargers are not far behind either. They are placed second in the points table. However, the Superchargers also lost their previous game to the London Spirit. Jemimah Rodrigues has been the star for the Superchargers. She scored 57 runs last time around but ended up on the losing side.

As the top two teams face each other, fans can expect a cracker of a contest. Both sides will look to return to winning ways and continue their dominance in The Hundred Women 2021.

Match details

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date & Time: August 7, 2021 (Saturday), 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather report

The weather is expected to be a bit cloudy with chances of light rain during the course of the game. However, a full match seems to be on the cards. Temperatures will vary between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

The wicket at Southampton is good for batting. There will be a decent amount of pace and bounce that the batters can take advantage of. The Southern Brave comfortably chased down 140 in their previous game on this ground. A score in a similar range can be expected with two good batting units.

Predicted playing XIs

Southern Brave

The Southern Brave have an in-form top order, comprising of Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Stafanie Taylor and Sophia Dunkley. However, they will need their middle order to step up as well. Captain Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington, Charlotte Taylor and Fi Morris form the core of the bowling attack.

Predicted XI: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (WK), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Northern Superchargers

Jemimah Rodrigues has been the most consistent batter for the Superchargers. However, they could be in trouble if she fails. Captain Lauren Winfield, Laura Wolvaardt and the rest of the batting will have to come good.

Similarly, Katie Levick and Linsey Smith have done well with the ball. However, others will have to perform if they want a win against Southern Brave.

Predicted XI: Lauren Winfield (C &WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick.

Match prediction

Both sides are batting heavy. However, the Northern Superchargers have been overly dependent on Jemimah Rodrigues while the Southern Brave’s top order has performed collectively. Both bowling line-ups look evenly matched. Should the Southern Brave manage to get Rodrigues early, they will have an edge.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar