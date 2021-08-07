The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 22: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Oval Invincibles Women will take on Trent Rockets Women in the 22nd match of The Hundred Women 2021 at The Oval in London on Sunday.

Both teams have had an identical journey in The Hundred Women so far. The Oval Invincibles have three wins from five games. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix, having comfortably chased down a target of 130.

All their bowlers were amongst the wickets in the game. Their openers Georgia Adams and captain Dane Van Niekerk put runs on the board and will be confident after the all-round performances.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets also have three wins so far with their most recent win coming in their last match. The Rockets comfortably scaled down a 103-run target against Welsh Fire with four wickets in hand. Sammy-Jo Johnson and Heather Graham were the picks of the bowlers while captain Natalie Sciver led from the front with the bat.

The Oval Invincibles are just a spot above Trent Rockets in the points table owing to superior net run-rate. Both teams will be looking to carry their form into this clash and we should have an exciting battle on the cards.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 8, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: The Oval, London

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts the possibility of moderate rain with cloud cover throughout the course of the game. The temperature will be between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The previous encounter at this venue was a low-scoring affair where Welsh Fire scored 112 runs and defended the same. Cloudy conditions should help the bowlers and a total in the 130 range should be challenging.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

The Oval Invincibles are coming off a fine all-round display. All of their bowlers Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Dan Van Niekerk, Danielle Gregory and Eva Gray were amongst the wickets.

Georgia Adams (42) and Dan Van Niekerk (67*) helped them complete a comfortable run-chase. They will want to keep the performance going.

Predicted XI: Dane Van Niekerk (C), Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (WK), Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory.

Trent Rockets Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson and Heather Graham picked up three wickets in their last outing for the Rockets. The rest of the bowlers were economical and put up a good showing as a unit.

Openers Rachel Priest and Sammy Jo Johnson failed to fire at the top, which they will want to correct this time around. Captain Natalie Sciver struck a match-winning 54. The rest of the batting will look to come good collectively.

Predicted XI: Rachel Priest (WK), Sammy Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (C), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davies, Nancy Harman.

Match Prediction

Both batting and bowling look good for the two sides. Both teams are coming off a win and will therefore carry momentum into this contest. The Rockets and Invincibles are evenly matched and we should have a thrilling battle. The Oval Invincibles will look to take advantage of playing at home.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

