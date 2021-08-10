The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 25: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Southern Brave will take on Welsh Fire in the 25th match of The Hundred Women 2021 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Southern Brave have been the most dominant side in The Hundred Women so far. With five wins from six games, they sit at the top of the table. The Brave won their previous fixture comfortably against the Northern Superchargers and moved to the top.

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire are placed seventh with just two wins. They crashed to a ten-wicket loss to Birmingham Phoenix last time around. Welsh Fire have struggled to get themselves going in the tournament. They will have to win both their games by big margins to keep their hopes of making the top four alive.

Southern Brave will look to extend their winning run while this will be a must-win encounter for Welsh Fire. That said, this promises to be a thrilling clash in The Hundred Women.

Match details

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date & Time: August 11, 2021 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather report

The weather forecast predicts cloud cover during the entire course of the game. However, a full game is on the cards. The temperature will vary between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

Southampton offers a good wicket for both the batters and bowlers. The cloudy conditions may assist the bowlers early on. Spinners have not benefitted a lot from this surface though. Reaching a score in the 140 range will be challenging.

Predicted playing XIs

Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana at the top form a prolific opening pair. However, they haven’t performed to their potential in the last few games and will have to step up. They have a strong middle order, featuring Sophia Dunkley, who scored an unbeaten 50 last time, along with Stafanie Taylor and Maia Bouchier.

The bowling unit, led by captain Anya Shrubsole, has done well. The likes of Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Amanda Wellington and Fi Morris will look to come good collectively.

Predicted XI: Anya Shrubsole (c), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell.

Welsh Fire Women

Barring Bryony Smith, none of the batters could perform in the last game for Welsh Fire. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne and Sarah Taylor will have to rise to the occasion. Bowling hasn’t been a strong factor either and the entire unit will be under tremendous pressure to fire.

Predicted XI: Sophie Luff (c), Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alice Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker.

Match prediction

Southern Brave are clearly the stronger of the two sides. They have been in brilliant form and their standing in the points table is a testimony to the same. Welsh Fire are in a do-or-die situation and will have to play out of their skin to defeat the top side under pressure.

Whether they will be able to do so or not remains to be seen. Going into the game, Southern Brave will start as clear favorites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar