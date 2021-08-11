The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 26th match of the Women’s Hundred, the Northern Superchargers will lock horns with the Manchester Originals at Headingley in Leeds. It’s a clash between the second-placed team and the last-placed team in the competition.

The Northern Superchargers are on a roll in the tournament so far. They have won three of their six games and lost two, with one contest being washed out. The Superchargers have seven points to their name and are a win away from qualifying for the finals.

Getting off to a good start, the Superchargers have lost track as they have faced defeat in their last two games. They suffered a heavy loss against the Southern Brave in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables around. Jemimah Rodrigues has been brilliant for them but their bowlers have failed to back their batters. The players need to fire in unison to secure a top-four finish.

The Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. Nothing has gone right for them in the tournament as they have managed to win just once out of six games. The Originals have lost four with one game being washed out. They will be looking to finish the competition on a high.

Match details

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women

Date and Time: August 12, 2021, Thursday 08.00 PM IST

Venue: The Headingley, Leeds

Pitch report

The pitch at Headingley is very good for batting. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the bowlers need to be on their toes. Both of the completed games at the venue have been won by teams chasing at the ground.

Weather report

The weather in Leeds is expected to be on the gloomier side. The temperature will hover between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain so fans can expect a full day’s play on Thursday.

Predicted playing XIs

Northern Superchargers

The Northern Superchargers got off to an excellent start to the competition but have suffered losses in the past few games. They need to quickly get back to winning ways. Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured against the Southern Brave despite suffering a loss.

Playing XI:

Lauren Winfield Hill (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick

Manchester Originals

Reeling at the bottom of the table, the Manchester Originals will be looking to win their second game and salvage some pride. They lost a thriller against the London Spirit in their last game. Expect them to go with the same XI for the clash against the Northern Superchargers.

Playing XI:

Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Match prediction

Both sides are coming into the contest with a loss in their previous games. The Northern Superchargers are on the brink of qualification. Expect them to come out all guns blazing against the depleted Manchester Originals.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

