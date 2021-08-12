The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 27th match of the Women’s Hundred, the Trent Rockets will lock horns with the Birmingham Phoenix at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With two games left for both sides, they will come out hard as they are yet to qualify for the next round.

Trent Rockets are placed in fourth position in the table with seven points to their name. They have won three out of six games and lost two with one being washed out. The Rockets got off to a shaky start, losing both of their opening games, but have bounced back to win three matches. Their last game against the Oval Invincibles was washed out due to rain.

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver has been leading the side brilliantly, stepping up with her performances. Experienced pacer Katherine Brunt is leading the bowling department. The Rockets look a very well-balanced side and are on course to qualify for the final.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, are in sixth position with four points to their name. They have managed to win only two out of six games. The Phoenix need a win to stay alive in the competition. They found form in the last game as they were ruthless against Welsh Fire, winning the game by 10 wickets.

After struggling to find the right balance, the Phoenix managed to outclass the Welsh side. Shafali Verma and Evelyn Jones smashed fifties at the top of the order as the team chased down 128 with 24 balls to spare. The win will boost their confidence and they will be eager to bring the momentum against the Rockets.

Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, the Women’s Hundred 2021

Date and Time: August 13, 2021, Friday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather report:

The cold weather in Nottingham will greet both sides on Friday. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game can be expected.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Trent Bridge is very good for batting. We have seen batters love the pitch as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Northern Superchargers Women scored 149, which is the highest total in Nottingham so far. Another high-scoring game is on the cards on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets have won three on the trot before their last game was washed out due to rain. They are on the brink of qualification and should go unchanged with their playing XI from their last game.

Playing XI: Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Abigail Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Georgia Davis

Birmingham Phoenix

The Phoenix will be high on confidence as they were brutal in their last game, where they defeated Welsh Fire by 10 wickets. They will be eager to win against the Rockets and keep their qualification hopes alive. They likely won't tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (c & wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Match prediction:

Trent Rockets have turned the tide after getting off to a shaky start. Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster of a ride. Both sides will come out all guns blazing in this match.

Birmingham Phoenix are high on confidence but will face the Rockets in their next game. Trent Rockets have all the bases covered and can be expected to come out on top against Birmingham Phoenix.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee