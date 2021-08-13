The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 28: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Oval Invincibles and London Spirit are set to cross swords in Match No. 28 of the Women’s Hundred on Saturday, August 14, at Kennington Oval in London.

The Spirit, led by Heather Knight, are climbing the ladder, slowly but surely. After their three-match losing streak, the Spirit have found their way back with back-to-back wins. In their previous match, they beat the Manchester Originals by five wickets at Old Trafford.

Deepti Sharma’s all-round performance took them over the line in a closely-fought game on Tuesday. A win in their next match may even propel them up to second spot.

The Invincibles, on the other hand, have had a similar campaign. The Dane van Niekerk-led side is hanging in the middle of the points table, having garnered seven points from six matches. The last time the two teams met on July 25, it was the Invincibles, who won by 15 runs after restricting the Spirit to 117 for seven.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 14, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 08:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

There will be cloud cover throughout the duration of the game, but with no chance of rain. The temperature will hover around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the mid and high 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval is expected to be a fairly decent one for batting. However, in the two games played thus far at the venue, the chasing teams have found it tough. Batting first should be the way forward for both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

Skipper Van Niekerk has been the standout performer for the Invincibles. She has not only scored 187 runs with two fifties, but has also picked up six wickets at an economy of 1.01.

Among the batters, Alice Capsey and Georgia Adams have contributed to some extent. Tash Farrant is the Invincibles’ leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps.

Predicted XI: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory

London Spirit

Deepti has turned out to be an asset for the Spirit. She is their leading wicket-taker with eight scalps at an economy of 0.96. Moreover, the knock against the Originals should keep her in a positive frame of mind. Heather Knight and Deandra Dottin are the top run-getters for the team in the tournament, while Tammy Beaumont is yet to fire.

Predicted XI: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan

Match Prediction

After a jittery start, the Spirit have started peaking, especially after consecutive wins. Their players have started to find their feet in the tournament. Hence, the Spirit shouldn’t face much trouble in defeating the Invincibles, who are mostly dependent on Van Niekerk and Farrant.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee