The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 29: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Trent Rockets Women are ready to take on Manchester Originals Women in the 29th match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Trent Rockets Women are placed fourth in the table with three wins and as many losses. They lost their previous game to the Phoenix, where they could only manage to score 125 runs batting first. The top order failed to come to the party, which will be a concern for them.

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing campaign for Manchester Originals. They have managed to win just two games and are out of contention to make the top four. However, they won their last game against the Northern Superchargers. The Originals chased down 127 comfortably with eight wickets to spare.

For Trent Rockets, this will be a must-win game to keep their chances alive to make the final four. Manchester Originals, on the other hand, will just want to sign off on a winning note and play spoilsport. With that said, this should certainly be a cracker of an encounter.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 15, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be fine for playing. There will be partial cloud cover. However, there is no prediction of rain to interrupt the game. The temperature will vary between 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Trent Bridge has played slow and scoring will not be easy. Trent Rockets only managed to score 125 the last time they played here. The slowness of the surface has given some low scoring games. Hence, the team winning the toss should look to chase.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trent Rockets Women

The top order failed to leave an impact in the previous game. Rachel Priest and Sammy Jo Johnson did get starts but they will have to convert them into big scores here. The middle-order in skipper Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt and Heather Graham will also have to come to the party. Katherine Brunt and Sammy Jo Johnson have bowled well in the last few games. However, they will need support from the rest of the attack as well.

Predicted XI: Natalie Sciver (c), Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Abigail Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Georgia Davis.

Manchester Originals Women

Lizelle Lee fired with the bat for the Originals last time out. She scored a match-winning 68. However, they will need the rest of the batting in Emma Lamb, Migon du Preez and the others to step up as well. Kate Cross bowled well but barring the captain, the rest couldn’t offer a lot. Manchester Originals will have to put together an all-round effort if they want to finish their campaign on a high

Predicted XI: Kate Cross (c), Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones.

Match Prediction

Although the Originals are coming on the back of a win, they will face a stern test against the Rockets. Playing at home, the Rockets will look to take advantage. They have been the better of the two sides throughout the tournament. With a must-win game and all to play for, Trent Rockets start this game as favorites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy