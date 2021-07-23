The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Match 3, Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the third match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2021, Trent Rockets Women will lock horns with the Birmingham Phoenix Women on Saturday, July 24 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Brave have a power-packed batting unit who are ready to fire on all cylinders. Smriti Mandhana must be high on confidence after reaching her career-best third position in the ICC’s rankings for T20I batters. She should open the batting with Danielle Wyatt, who can be lethal on her day.

Stafanie Taylor had an outstanding campaign against Pakistan Women in both the limited-overs series. She also scored a sparking ton apart from picking up crucial wickets in one match. In the bowling department, Anya Shrubsole’s performance will hold a lot of significance.

The Rockets are likely to depend a lot on Rachel Priest and skipper Nat Sciver as far as their batting is concerned. Sciver will also play a crucial role with the ball. The all-rounder is fresh from playing in the ODI and T20I series against Harmanpreet Kaur’s India.

Katherine Brunt has a truckload of experience under her belt, having scored 503 runs and picking up 96 wickets in 92 T20Is. Sarah Glenn, the young leg-spinner, is a genuine wicket-taker and the onus will be on her to stem the run flow in the middle overs in the next Hundred match.

Match details

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women, The Hundred, 2021

Date & Time: July 24, 2021 (Saturday) 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather report

Conditions in Nottingham are expected to be cloudy with thunderstorms around. Although there are chances of rain at 7 AM in the morning, the heavens are likely to stay quiet during match time. The temperature will be around 17 degrees celsius during the Hundred match.

Pitch report

The pitch in Nottingham is a batting paradise and a high-scoring game seems to be in store. Pakistan and England recently amassed over 430 runs in a T20I at Trent Bridge. Batting second should be the preferred option for both teams in the next Hundred match.

Predicted playing XIs

Trent Rockets Women

Priest has the ability to blast her way through the powerplay. She’s likely to open with Michaela Kirk, who recently scored a 66-ball 57 in the Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy. Sciver has to hold the middle-order together. Apart from Brunt and Glenn, the likes of Bryce and Johnson need to step up in the bowling department.

Predicted XI: Rachel Priest (WK), Michaela Kirk, Heather Graham, Nat Sciver (C), Abigail Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn

Southern Brave Women

Mandhana, Wyatt and Taylor together can give nightmares to the best bowling attacks on their day. Sophia Dunkley is no mug with the bat either. The team has depth in batting with even Shrubsole capable of clearing the ropes. Shrubsole has picked up over 100 wickets in T20Is, but needs support from the other bowlers.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Stafanie Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Boucher, Carla Rudd (WK), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris

Match prediction for the next Hundred game

The Southern Brave have a stronger unit on paper than Trent Rockets in the Hundred. With a number of tried-and-tested T20 players in their side, the Brave are expected to win the match in the Hundred.

TV and live streaming details for the next Hundred match

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode

