The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 31: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women play each other in the 31st match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Emerald Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

The Northern Superchargers are placed third with three wins and seven points. They started their campaign with three wins but are now short of momentum, having lost three games in a row now. The Superchargers suffered an eight-wicket loss to the Manchester Originals in their last game.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix are positioned sixth with six points so far. After a poor start, Phoenix are coming off two successive wins and have peaked at the right time. They beat Trent Rockets by three wickets in their previous game.

The Northern Superchargers will want to win this game to strengthen their position in the top four and guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, this is also a must-win game for the Phoenix if they want to progress to the next stage.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 17, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds

Weather Report

There is a possibility of rain at Headingley Stadium during the course of the game. The temperature will hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Northern Superchargers only managed 126 runs at this venue last time around. The target was comfortably chased by Manchester Originals. Overcast conditions will assist pacers and batting will not be easy. A score of between 130 and 140 should be challenging and the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers

Jemimah Rodrigues has been the batting mainstay for the Superchargers and she will have to deliver at the top. The likes of skipper Lauren Winfield, Alice Davidson-Richards and Bess Heath will also have to come good. Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten 75 last time and would like to carry on with her form. The Northern Superchargers have a well-balanced unit and will have to come together well.

Predicted XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill (c/wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Graham, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick.

Birmingham Phoenix

Phoenix have a very good-looking top order in Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones and captain Amy Jones. They will have to fire in unison to give the side a good start at the top. Katie Mack, Erin Burns and Gwenan Davies need to contribute to the middle order. With the likes of Kirstie Gordon, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott and Abtaha Maqsood in their ranks, they have a decent bowling line-up as well.

Predicted XI: Erin Burns, Shafali Verma, Emily Arlott, Katie Mack, Eve Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones (c, wk), Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Abtaha Maqsood, Kirstie Gordon.

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers will desperately want to put their losing streak to an end. Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix will want to continue their winning run. Both sides look evenly matched and are in need of a win. However, coming on the back of successive wins, Phoenix have momentum on their side and therefore hold the edge.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee