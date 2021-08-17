The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 32: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Welsh Fire and London Spirit are set to cross swords in Match No. 32 of the Women’s Hundred on Wednesday, August 18, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The Fire, led by Sophie Luff, have already been knocked out of the tournament. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table with four points from seven games at a net run rate of -0.727. The Fire are on a three-match losing streak and lost to the Southern Brave by 39 runs in their previous game.

Even if they win their last group game, they are most likely to end up as the cellar dwellers. The Spirit, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thumping win. But Heather Knight and Co. have lost their way and are staring down elimination ahead of their last league encounter.

They seemed to gain back their mojo after beating the Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals. However, the eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Oval Invincibles didn’t help their cause by any means. With a net run rate of -0.337, the Spirit aren’t in the most comfortable position.

Match Details

Match: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 18, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Weather Report

The conditions will mostly be cloudy, though with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will hover between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Cardiff hasn’t been an absolute belter. However, the track seems to ease out as the match progresses. The chasing teams have won all three games thus far at the venue.

Predicted Playing XIs

Welsh Fire

Hayley Matthews is the leading run-scorer for the Fire with 214 runs at an average of 35.66. Georgia Redmayne also has 152 runs under her belt, but they haven’t got much support from the others. Matthews is their top wicket-taker as well, having scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 1.20.

Predicted XI: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (w), Sophie Luff (c), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths

London Spirit

Heather Knight has been the standout batter for the Spirit in the tournament. The skipper has scored 180 runs at an average of 25.71. Tammy Beaumont is yet to fire. Deepti Sharma has put forth all-round shows, scoring 77 runs and picking up eight wickets. Deandra Dottin has been inconsistent as well.

Predicted XI: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (w), Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan

Match Prediction

All three games at the venue have been won by the chasing teams. Both Fire and Spirit have decent batters in their ranks. Hence, the team batting second should be able to win the upcoming fixture.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

