The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Match 4, Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Northern Superchargers Women will take on the Welsh Fire Women in the fourth match of The Hundred Women's 2021. The game will be played at Headingley, Leeds, and will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, July 24.

Northern Superchargers boast of international pedigree. Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Kimmince and Lauren Winfield-Hill form a significant part of the side. Aussie star Alyssa Healy was also a part of the squad but withdrew from the tournament before it began.

Welsh Fire have also been hit hard by the withdrawals of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Georgia Wareham. However, the return of Sarah Taylor from retirement is a boost for the team and tournament, while the likes of Georgia Redmayne and Hayley Matthews will have added responsibility.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Women’s, 2021

Date: July 24, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Weather Report

While there will be significant cloud cover, there is very little chance of rainfall during the game. The temperature will hover around 19 to 21 degrees celsius. There are unlikely to be any stoppages during the match and a complete fixture is on the cards.

Pitch Report

The track at Headingley is good for batting and 140 can be considered a par score. In the recent England vs Pakistan T20I, the hosts scored 200 batting first, with the track aiding batsmen, even bounce, and a quick outfield. Teams are more likely to bat first and set a score rather than chase under the lights.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Superchargers

Ami Campbell will open the batting with Laura Wolvaardt, while Kimmince and Rodrigues will form a strong middle-order.

Predicted XI: Ami Campbell, Laura Wolvaardt, Laura Kimmince, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Graham

Welsh Fire

Sarah Taylor should start at the top of the batting order with Hayley Matthews, with the likes of Sophie Luff and Georgia Redmayne to follow.

Predicted XI: Sarah Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Luff, Georgia Redmayne, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Piepa Cleary, Amy Gordon, Katie George

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers are the favorites to win the clash at Headingley on Saturday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee