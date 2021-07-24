The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Match 5, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The London Spirit Women will take on the Oval Invincibles Women in the fifth match of The Hundred Women's 2021. The game will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

The Spirit got off to a brilliant start in the Hundred after beating Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Heather Knight-led team didn’t have the services of Tammy Beaumont, who missed the game in order to attend a family wedding.

However, Naomi Dattani filled her shoes efficiently and helped the Spirit get over the line. Meanwhile, The Invincibles started on a winning note as well. They defeated the Manchester Originals by five wickets in the Hundred opener at the Kennington Oval.

Dane van Niekerk’s half-century under pressure coupled with cameos from Marizanne Kapp and Mady Villiers helped them get the victory. After victories in their first matches, both teams will be looking to carry their momentum in the London derby on Sunday.

Match details

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred Women’s 2021

Date & Time: July 25, 2021 (Sunday) 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Weather report

The playing conditions will be cloudy with the temperature at around 21 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. The humidity will be in the 70s and 80s.

Pitch report

The average T20I score at the Lord’s is around 152 runs in 10 matches. Out of the nine completed games, the team, batting first, has won six times. Hence, chasing can be avoided. The venue is also known for assisting left-arm fast bowlers.

Predicted playing XIs

London Spirit

Deandra Dottin had an impressive outing with the ball last time, but she needs to get going with the bat as well. Dattani’s role at the top will again play a crucial role. for the Spirit. Knight and Deepti put forth all-round shows in the previous game in the Hundred. The duo can’t afford to drop their guard against the in-form Invincibles.

Predicted XI: Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Susie Rowe, Amara Carr (wk), Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan

Oval Invincibles

The Invincibles need to resurrect their batting in the top order after Capsey, Gibbs and Wilson failed to go beyond single digits. Kapp and Van Niekerk will continue to lend solidity with both bat and ball. Pacer Tash Farrant picked up two crucial wickets and she needs to be on top of her game in the next Hundred match as well.

Predicted XI: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Natasha Farrant, Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory

Match prediction

Both teams have in-form bowling attacks, though their batting fire-power can’t be undermined. The team batting first should be able to win the match.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar