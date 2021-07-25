The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 7: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Trent Rockets Women will take on Northern Superchargers Women in the seventh match of the ongoing The Hundred Women’s 2021 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Monday.

The Rockets did not get off to a good start in the Hundred, losing against the Southern Brave. Chasing 134 to win, the Rockets did not get going and eventually managed just 110. Captain Nat Sciver’s knock of 44 went in vain as Anya Shrubsole picked up a four-wicket haul for the Brave.

The Superchargers, meanwhile, got off to a good start in the Hundred, clinching a convincing win in their opener. Chasing 131 to win, the Superchargers chased down the score with 15 deliveries and six wickets to spare.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a stellar 92 not out to take her side to victory. She was well supported by Alice Davidson-Richards in the chase. The Superchargers will hope to build on that win, while the Rockets will aim to bounce back to winning ways on Monday.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women’s, 2021.

Date: July 26, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests that a full match is most likely on the cards, despite the prediction of some rain. The conditions are expected to be sunny. The temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The track at Trent Bridge aids batters, so scores in the range of 140 can be expected in the ongoing The Hundred competition. The first game in Nottingham saw a first-innings score of 133 runs. While the Rockets struggled to reach that target, other teams are expected to win the toss and opt to chase.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets struggled to get going in their last game, but Natalie Sciver is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI. The team isn’t short of experience,e thanks to the presence of Katherine Brunt and Rachel Priest in their ranks.

Predicted XI: Rachel Priest (WK), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Nat Sciver (C), Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Sammy Jo-Johnson.

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers also have no reason to make changes to their XI after their win. Jemimah Rodrigues is in stupendous form after her match-winning knock. Laura Wolvaardt will be looking to make amends.

Predicted XI: Lauren Winfield Hill (C & WK), Jeremiah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Alice-Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers are the favourites to win this game and will be hoping to build on their win in the opener. The Rockets, meanwhile, will look to get back to winning ways at home in the Hundred.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav