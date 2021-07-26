The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 8: Welsh Fire vs. Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Welsh Fire Women will take on Southern Brave Women in the eighth match of the ongoing The Hundred Women’s 2021. The game will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 27.

The Fire got their campaign off to the worst possible start in the Hundred after they were humbled by the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues. Fire put on 131 in their quota of 100 deliveries, only for Rodrigues to score a stellar 92 not out.

The Indian batter single-handedly led the Northern Superchargers to victory with 15 balls to spare. Fire would be pleased with Hayley Matthews' performance at the top of the order, while Piepa Cleary also chipped in with a brilliant spell.

The Brave, on the other hand, had a Hundred game to remember as they clinched a convincing 23-run win over the Trent Rockets. Batting first, Brave put on 133 on the board thanks to 40s from Stafanie Taylor and Anya Shrubsole.

Shrubsole then followed it up with a brilliant four-wicket haul to stop the Rockets from getting any momentum in the chase.

Nat Sciver’s efforts for the Rockets went in vain. The Brave will now look to continue their juggernaut on Tuesday, while Fire will aim to get back to winning ways in the Hundred.

Match Details

Match: Welsh Fire vs. Southern Brave, The Hundred Women’s, 2021

Date: July 27, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sofia Gardens, Cardiff

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests that there will be significant cloud cover. The climate is expected to be cloudy. Times of sunshine are also predicted, but there is a likely chance that rain could play spoilsport on Tuesday.

Pitch Report

Cardiff aids run-scoring, and one can see batters scoring freely with fast outfields and short boundaries. Scores in the 125-135 range can be expected in the next match in the Hundred.

However, they will have to be wary as overcast conditions might aid the new-ball bowlers, making it an even contest in the earlier part of the innings.

The spinners won’t have much help and will have to do a lot more than usual to succeed on this track.

Predicted Playing XI

Welsh Fire

Despite the opening game’s disappointment, captain Sophie Luff is not expected to make changes to the side. Sarah Taylor’s return was promising, and she should continue featuring in the middle order with Georgia Redmayne.

Predicted XI: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey

Southern Brave

Southern Brave has no reason to change their XI for the next match but will expect a much better performance from their openers Danielle Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Boucher, Carla Rudd, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris

Match Prediction

The Southern Brave are the favorites for the Hundred game and will be hoping to build on their win in the opener.

Welsh Fire, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. However, their chances of doing so are quite low with the sheer amount of quality that the Southern Brave have at their disposal.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar