The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 9: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Manchester Originals Women will take on the Northern Superchargers Women in the ninth match of The Hundred Women’s 2021 competition at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

The Superchargers have been the team to beat in The Hundred, winning both their matches so far. After a convincing win over Welsh Fire in their opener, the Superchargers eked out a 27-run win over Trent Rockets. Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a breathtaking 92 in the first game, scored a scintillating 60 in the next, while the bowlers did their job well to defend their 149-run target.

The Originals, meanwhile, are at the opposite end of the spectrum, having lost both their matches in the tournament so far. After going down to the Oval Invincibles in their opener, the Originals were outplayed by Birmingham Phoenix in the next.

Chasing 114 to win, Manchester could only manage a paltry 93, despite Harmanpreet Kaur remaining unbeaten on 49. While the Superchargers will be keen to continue their dominance and leave Old Trafford with a win, the Originals will hope to get their first points on the board in front of their home crowd.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women’s, 2021.

Date: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests intervals of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Rain may end up playing a spoilsport, though.

Pitch Report

The last match at Old Trafford saw a low-scoring contest. The Birmingham Phoenix scored 113 in the first innings in that game, with the Originals managing only 93 in response. A similar pitch is expected, with scores in the region of 120.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester Originals

Despite the disappointing results, captain Kate Cross is not expected to make too many changes to her side. Harmanpreet Kaur’s form is encouraging, so Cross will hope the rest of the team comes to the fore.

Predicted XI: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley.

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers have no reason to change their XI and should stick to the same side that won the last game. Jemimah Rodrigues bagged the Player of the Match award in both the Superchargers’ games and will look for an encore in this game too.

Predicted XI: Lauren Winfield Hill (C & WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Alice-Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Match Prediction

The Superchargers are the favourites for the game and will hope to build on their wins in the first two games. The Originals, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways. Their chances of doing so are quite low, though, considering the sheer quality that Superchargers have at their disposal.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

