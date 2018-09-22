The India Pakistan match might be over, but the Twitter reactions aren't

Gunjan Kochrekar

India won the match by 8 wickets with 128 balls remaining.

India clinched a dominating victory against age-old arch-rivals Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 19th of September as part of the group stage matches of the Asia Cup, 2018. After a destructive bowling attack from the Indians, Pakistan were bowled out for a meagre total of 162 runs on the board.

The Pakistani bowlers didn't test the Indian batting lineup much, as India finished the match in 29 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Captain Rohit Sharma played a beautiful inning gathering 52 runs for his team, while bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded the Man of the Match for his 3 wickets and an astonishing economy rate of 2.14.

It has been 3 days since the match has been long over but Twitter doesn't seem to dissolve the fun yet. Let's look at some of the memorable tweets from the India Pakistan match.

This is what a parody account of the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar had to say about the unimpressive display by the Pakistan team..

Already miss watching India play a competitive ODI team like Hong Kong. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 19, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan had some words of sympathy for the Pakistan team..

Don’t get disheartened Pakistan. I know its not easy to be the son of a successful father.#IndvPak — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) September 19, 2018

The Pakistan game was an upgrade over India's performance against Hong Kong last week..

Indian bowlers were not playing well against Hong Kong only to surprise Pakistanis. #INDvPAK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2018

Some Indian fans tried to criticize the inconsistency of the Indian bowling lineup. The Indian bowling has been under scrutiny after the recent below-par performances, the latest being the series in England where the Indian bowlers struggled.

Indian Bowlers Indian Bowlers

Against against

Other teams Pakistan pic.twitter.com/tUicp00hLS — Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 19, 2018

Another interesting piece of trivia was the fact that India has lost the toss for innumerable times in a row now, and some fans quickly pointed out the same.

Q is why india is loosing toss continuously !!is there any effect of rahu-ketu #INDvPAK 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/GVLw8M236L — uNbEliEveR (@sunily0000) September 19, 2018

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been facing a disastrous ODI form currently.

Sarfraz Ahmed's ODI form after the Champions Trophy Win in June 2017



Innings: 11, Runs: 118, Average: 14.75, Strike Rate: 70.65, 50s: 1



51 of these 110 runs came in one innings! #AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) September 21, 2018

There was a true moment of sportsmanship on display during the game.

Kedar Jadhav was hard to handle for the Pakistanis on Wednesday!

Guess how I could locate all these master tweets for #IndvPak ?

The Amount of people coming to Twitter only for #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/KCM4yMRTvH — Riya (@riyaasrkk) September 19, 2018

After India and Pakistan's victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively, the two Asian heavyweights meet again on Sunday, 23rd of September in a clash in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan would be looking for revenge this time around, while Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to retain their 100% win record in the Asia Cup 2018.

Twitter never disappoints during India Pakistan matches. Never.