The India Pakistan match might be over, but the Twitter reactions aren't
India clinched a dominating victory against age-old arch-rivals Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 19th of September as part of the group stage matches of the Asia Cup, 2018. After a destructive bowling attack from the Indians, Pakistan were bowled out for a meagre total of 162 runs on the board.
The Pakistani bowlers didn't test the Indian batting lineup much, as India finished the match in 29 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Captain Rohit Sharma played a beautiful inning gathering 52 runs for his team, while bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded the Man of the Match for his 3 wickets and an astonishing economy rate of 2.14.
It has been 3 days since the match has been long over but Twitter doesn't seem to dissolve the fun yet. Let's look at some of the memorable tweets from the India Pakistan match.
This is what a parody account of the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar had to say about the unimpressive display by the Pakistan team..
Abhishek Bachchan had some words of sympathy for the Pakistan team..
The Pakistan game was an upgrade over India's performance against Hong Kong last week..
Some Indian fans tried to criticize the inconsistency of the Indian bowling lineup. The Indian bowling has been under scrutiny after the recent below-par performances, the latest being the series in England where the Indian bowlers struggled.
Another interesting piece of trivia was the fact that India has lost the toss for innumerable times in a row now, and some fans quickly pointed out the same.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been facing a disastrous ODI form currently.
There was a true moment of sportsmanship on display during the game.
Kedar Jadhav was hard to handle for the Pakistanis on Wednesday!
After India and Pakistan's victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively, the two Asian heavyweights meet again on Sunday, 23rd of September in a clash in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan would be looking for revenge this time around, while Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to retain their 100% win record in the Asia Cup 2018.
Twitter never disappoints during India Pakistan matches. Never.