List of interesting coincidences between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
777   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:52 IST

Rohit Sharma and VIrat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and VIrat Kohli

Comparisons are inevitable in sports. People love to compare their favorite cricketers with each other, to have a better idea of who performs betters given any situation.

There have been many such popular comparisons among cricketers in the past - Sachin vs Lara, Sachin vs Bradman, Sachin vs Ponting - the list goes on. It is said the higher the number of comparisons, the greater is the player.

Even current cricketers have not been spared, with many of them being compared with each other as part of daily conversations - Smith vs Kohli, Kane vs Root, Kohli vs Rohit - again, it's an endless list.

Comparisons usually arise when two cricketers perform at a similar level. But the research done to properly flesh out the comparison can also sometimes lead to the unearthing of a few striking coincidences.

That is very much the case with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the most dependable Indian batsman in limited overs cricket. Here is a look at the remarkable coincidences in their careers so far:

1. Coincidences in the Indian Premier League

Kohli has been an integral part of his IPL side, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, ever since the inception of the tournament. He joined the team as a young player and has developed a lot since then, having been the leader of the side for the past few seasons.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, started in Mumbai before making a mark in Deccan Chargers, and came back to Mumbai Indians in a later edition of the IPL. Since he made his captaincy debut for MI in 2013, he has gone on to win the trophy thrice.

Now about the coincidences:

Kohli has won 6 Man of the match awards at RCB's home ground, the iconic M.Chinnaswamy stadium. Rohit has won the same number of match-player awards at the Mumbai Indians' home ground, the Wankhede stadium.

Both of them also have 34 half-centuries against their name in the IPL till date.

The two players rarely miss the ball when they move out of the crease to play a shot. Nevertheless, it has still happened a few times - as both of them have got out stumped thrice each in the IPL.

