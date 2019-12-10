The ODI XI of the decade

Virat Kohli

There have been 12 scores of more than 400 in an ODI inning in the past decade. Between 2000 and 2010, there were only 7 such scores. The record for highest team total in an ODI was breached twice in the last 2 years, both times by England.

There have been 8 individual double centuries in ODIs within the past decade, scored by 6 different batsmen. There were none before 2010. One Day International cricket is a unique format, one that has, in the past decade, absorbed the unpredictability of Test cricket and the pulsating adrenaline of T20 cricket into a package that continues to entertain cricket fans across the world.

As with any era, we have seen many pulsating and exciting ODI matches across the decade, most recently the pulsating and exciting 2019 World Cup final between New Zealand and England, that led to a tie after 50 overs each, a tied Super Over and an England win on a mere technicality.

There have been many stories of note across this period, such as Virat Kohli’s rise as a premier batsman of the format and the performances of former associate teams such as Ireland and most notably, Afghanistan. However, the biggest story appears to be the resurgence of the English team in the format at the tail end of the decade, after a disappointing 2015 World Cup, which culminated in their first-ever ODI World Cup title.

Across 1312 games, three World Cups and two editions of the Champions Trophy, this is a playing XI consisting of the most consistent performers for their national teams in this period.

Note: Statistics in bold are measured for the period of 2010-2019, or from the player's ODI debut

Rohit Sharma (173 innings, 7991 runs, Avg: 52.92)

Rohit Sharma is pictured celebrating his double hundred

Initially making his debut as a lower-order batsman and part-time off spin bowler, Rohit Sharma was first promoted to open the innings during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. In that tournament, he was a part of two successive century opening stands against the Proteas and Sri Lanka.

Since then, he has not only sealed the opening slot for himself but has also become India’s second choice captain in both white-ball formats. He also scored three double centuries in the format, first beating Virender Sehwag’s record for the highest individual ODI score with a mammoth 209 against Australia in Bangalore, before breaking his own record next year with a devastating 264* against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

He was also an instrumental part of India’s run to the 2019 World Cup semifinals with 648 runs in the tournament, a record for the most scored in a single edition.

It is fair to say that his meteoric rise has not only contributed to his team’s rise in ODIs but also has sealed his personal status as an ODI legend.

