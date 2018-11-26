×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

The one solitary reason why India might not win the 2019 World Cup 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
279   //    26 Nov 2018, 15:11 IST

Virat Kohli and his men are not favorites to win the ICC World Cup
Virat Kohli and his men are not favorites to win the ICC World Cup

The ICC World Cup is just 6 months away and all the 10 teams have started practicing hard ahead of the grandest cricket tournament. Australia are the defending champions and not many fans expect them to retain the trophy.

Hosts England are the favorites to win their first every Cricket World Cup as they will enjoy the benefits of home conditions and on top of that also have one of the best ODI teams currently.

The Indian team possesses some of the biggest names of world cricket like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and also has the best youngsters in Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and many more. While, the 15-man squad for the World Cup is yet to be announced by the BCCI, there's one reason why India will not lift their 3rd World Cup despite placing their best team.

India's middle order still remains a major concern for the selectors
India's middle order still remains a major concern for the selectors

Well, if we look at the team which played the ICC World Cup 2015 and the one which played the ODI series in England earlier in July, the top 3 three batsmen of the team are the same. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been the cornerstones of the Indian ODI team. The bowling department too has improved a lot with the introduction of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah along with the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar's presence.

India's all-rounder position has also been almost sealed by the Pandya brothers and the wicket-keeping gloves belong to MS Dhoni. So, the only area which can be called India's weakness is the middle order. The No. 4,5 and 6 of the Indian team are yet not confirmed though the selectors have tried several batsmen.

When India played England in the 3-match ODI series, it was the middle order consisting of Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul, that led to the team's losses. None of the batsmen were successful on the English pitches, where the World Cup will be played. Ambati Rayudu seems to be India's best no.4 batsman now but the fans should remember that he performed well against a depleted no.9 ranked side Windies and that too in home conditions. Rayudu's form and class will be tested in the upcoming Australian ODI series and it will interesting to see how he performs.

India needs to solve their middle order problem
India needs to solve their middle order problem

Also Read - Predicted Indian Team for ICC World Cup 2019

India's middle order has been out of touch and with every team set to play a minimum of 9 matches in the group stage ahead of the semi-finals, Virat Kohli would know that he cannot win the World Cup without a stable and performing middle order.

This problem has persisted with the Indian team ever since the departure of Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag and is expected to continue at the ICC World Cup 2019 to lead the team's exit from the four-yearly event.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India KL Rahul Ambati Rayudu
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma should not captain team India...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are favourites to win the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Mahendra Singh Dhoni might help India win...
RELATED STORY
5 Teams with the highest win percentage in the ICC World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be unlucky to miss the 2019...
RELATED STORY
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players for whom 2019 World Cup could be the...
RELATED STORY
5 teams who can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Has road to the World Cup 2019 ended for Suresh Raina?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us