USA batsmen to have reached double figures in ODIs

The USA team won the ICC 6 nations tournament in 2004. Apart from the USA, This tournament had seen participation from Scotland, Canada, UAE, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The USA team prevailed over the other teams by ending at a higher net run rate.

Winning the ICC 6 nations tournament provided the USA team with an opportunity to participate at the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. The USA played their first ODI against the New Zealand team, and they were beaten by a comprehensive margin of 210 runs.

The USA played their second ODI at the tournament against the Australian team which also they lost. After suffering these losses, the team crashed out of the tournament. These are the only ODIs played by team to date.

Let's have a look at the only USA players who could score a double-digit score in these games -__________________________________________________________________________

#1 Clayton Lambert

Clayton Lambert had already played both Test cricket and ODI cricket for West Indies before turning up for the USA. He was 42 when he played for the USA. He is the highest run-getter for the USA. His score of 39 is also the highest individual ODI score. He scored these runs against the New Zealand team at the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy.

#2 Rohan Alexander

His score of 26 against New Zealand is the second highest ODI individual score for the USA team.

#3 Steve Massiah

Steve Massiah got an opportunity to play ODI cricket for the USA team at the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. His score of 23 against the participating Australian team is the third highest ODI individual score.

#4 Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson also played two ODIs for the USA team against Australia and New Zealand. His score of 20 against New Zealand is the fourth highest ODI individual score for the USA team. He is the only USA cricketer to possess a strike rate of over 100 in an ODI innings.

# Jignesh Desai

Jignesh Desai also featured in one ODI in the Champions Trophy and scored 16 runs.