The over dependence on Virat Kohli could haunt India in World Cup 2019

gopal anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
409   //    09 Mar 2019, 08:08 IST

King Kohli is in the form of his life
King Kohli is in the form of his life

Nobody in world cricket presently can disagree to the fact that the Indian skipper is the best batsman going around. He has scored runs everywhere in the world and against the best bowling line ups going around. His batting stats are such that no expert even bothers to compare him with any other batsman.

Although the current Indian team is one of the strongest contenders to lift the World Cup, the team often looks ordinary when their captain fails to score. He already has 2 centuries in 3 games in the ongoing series vs Australia and if we take that out, there is very little to cheer about. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu have contributed very little with the bat and that has put more pressure on the team. Since the start of 2019, Kohli and MS Dhoni have scored more than half of the total runs scored by the team which itself is a worrying stat.

Over dependency on a single Individual can come to haunt India in the World Cup and they should try and fix this issue before it gets bigger. England are an ideal example to follow because they have a batting line up which is not reliant on 1 or 2 batsmen. The fact that they bat deep also helps them. Indian team doesn't bat deep which further increases the responsibility on top order.

India were shot down for just 92 in one of the ODI's in New Zealand and Virat Kohli was rested for that game which sums up the entire story. It has been too often that India has been 3 or 4 wickets down for less than a 100 runs in ODI's and if the trend keeps repeating the chances of India winning the World Cup would keep decreasing.

