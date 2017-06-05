No longer the minnows: The Bangladesh roar is getting louder

The Bangla tigers are roaring louder than ever. Where did it all start from and what went into the transformation?

by Sachin Prasad Opinion 05 Jun 2017

The match has fascinatingly ebbed and flowed; indeed no side has held sway for a long time. In the end, it has boiled down to this – 16 off 12 balls. The over before, the bowling side seemed to be giving into their nerves: a no ball, a dropped catch, a missed run out and a six conceded. But the match is far from over! The batting side has two wickets in hand; however, if they are going to win, the on field batsmen have to do it.

We are at the Adelaide Oval, from the game between Bangladesh and England in 2015 World Cup. England are fighting; fighting as if their lives depended on this, managing to claw back the control each time Bangladesh nearly ran away with it. They need to score these 16 runs to save their esteem.

Bangladesh have been a revelation throughout the tournament, but at this crucial juncture, they must punch that extra hard to pocket the match. Rubel Hossain, the fast bowler is entrusted with the 49th over; England have Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, both capable of the few lusty blows needed to seal the match.

The first ball by Rubel is a peach; an angled reverse swinging delivery screeching towards the aim of every fast bowler – top of off stump. Broad doesn’t have an answer; has to depart. Bangladesh have got their wicket and hope along with it! James Anderson is the next man in. Can Anderson rotate the strike and let Woakes do the job?

The whole of Bangladesh is behind Rubel now. They are hardly a sporting nation. In 2016, they sent 7 seven athletes to compete in Olympics, their highest; the Olympics medal rack is still empty. But cricket is different. Cricket is followed with hope, love and unrestrained passion by the fans. This, they believe is one arena they can make their own; one arena they can look the world in the eye. Cricket is their opportunity to come to the league of big nations. And the national team hasn’t disappointed in the recent past.

But they need to win this one. Back to Rubel’s second ball: a Yorker outside off stump, Anderson meekly swats it to the slip fielder. Woakes is still at the non-striker’s end; England’s chances rest with him. Rubel is back to his mark for the third ball. Nasser Hussain on air remarks ‘no need to go for a hero Anderson’.

In comes Rubel’s delivery: full, fast and heading towards the stumps. Anderson swings wanting to do it himself. The ball evades the bat swing and goes where the whole of Bangladesh wants it to: the base of leg stump. Rubel is pumped up! His team is pumped up! His nation is pumped up! The English lions have been knocked out. Bangladesh have made it to the World Cup Quarter Finals for the first time.

This match turns a momentous chapter in Bangladesh’s cricket history; it bifurcates Bangladesh’s dismal performances from the newer spirited ones. After the World Cup, series wins against India, South Africa and Pakistan follow.

At present, a stable unit

The team clearly elevated themselves into a zone of sustained performance post the World Cup. At this point, Bangladesh is ranked 9, only above Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan in ICC ODI rankings. However, they start the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as the 6th ranked team; above Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies. Since the start of 2015, Bangladesh have a win-loss ratio of 1.36 from 35 matches– marginally behind India (Win-Loss ratio 1.37).

Suddenly there is every ingredient to become a superior side- a stable core group of players in place; a matured captain; winning is no more a one-off thing. The minnows of the yore have disappeared, what we see now is a team with a tough spine, and an intense will to win.

In Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur, Mahmudullah and Somya Sarkar, the nation has found its own avengers squad; so essential for a team aiming to be in top three by 2020. India’s formidable ascend in the 2000s was largely due to the famous five (Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Kumble) ganging up with youngsters like Yuvraj, Sehwag, Zaheer, Harbhajan.

Sri Lanka too appeared at the height of their powers when they had a sturdy group in Sangakkara, Jayawardane, Dilshan, Muralidharan (later Herath), Matthews and Malinga. Bangladesh finally has its gang.

Tamim captured everyone’s attention in 2007 World Cup with his audacity when he stepped out to hit Zaheer Khan into the stands. Undoubtedly, he has come a long way becoming the batting leader of this team. Shakib Al Hasan, the nation’s biggest cricketing star, lends this side that pristine balance that only a genuine all-rounder can provide. He has been a constant high in a side that has for long flattered to deceive.

If Bangladeshi cricketers were up for grabs by other teams, Shakib and Mustafizur would earn the first tickets. Mustafizur has only gone from strength to strength post an impressive debut. That he let go of the big bucks in IPL to give his best to the national duty speaks volumes of his commitment to the side.

Mahmudullah adds the much needed Dhoni-esque calm and is a composed lower middle player who finishes off matches on his own. Mashrafe has been a prolific captain, one who has been able to gain the trust of the team and ably guide his troops to their highest ODI ranking. Much of Bangladesh’s fortunes in the next 2-3 years will depend on the longevity and form of this core group.

For the first time since they started playing international cricket, Bangladesh don’t go into a ICC multi-nation tournament as a minnow waiting to be swept away by better ranked teams. They stand a fair chance in each and every match this Champions Trophy. In Tamim’s own words, “When your team is winning games, when your team is playing better cricket people will notice you, people will respect you. And we deserve the respect we are getting.”

That Bangladesh cricket team is still a work in progress is not in doubt. Their captain admitted that they were 20-30 runs short and didn’t capitalise fully on a strong foundation in the Champions trophy opener against England. Great teams, however, have this uncanny lust for winning; no matter what position they stand in, their maps readjust to the winning route.

Bangladesh will need to develop that; not just for themselves but for the whole legion of passionate fans who have whole heartedly supported their team all along. For now though, they appear to be well on track!