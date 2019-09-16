The roller-coaster return of David Warner

David Warner

The back-and-forth movement of the pendulum signifies life. On the one hand, it can give you an inexplicable amount of joy. But on the other, it can portray the darkest of truths. One cricketer who had experienced both sides of the pendulum this year was David Warner.

After making his return from the sandpaper incident, Warner was keen on making a strong comeback and cementing his place in the team. The aggressive opening batsmen has time and again provided brisk starts for his side. His audacious stroke-play is a fearsome obstacle for the opposition.

The comeback of David Warner has been bitter-sweet one.

Brilliant in yellow

Donning the yellow jersey, Warner had a remarkable ICC World Cup 2019. Out of the 10 matches that he played, Warner scored 647 runs at an incredible average of 71.89. He also scored three centuries and three half-centuries in the tournament. He was the second -highest run-scorer of the tournament (one run behind Rohit Sharma) and had the fourth-highest individual aggregate runs in a world cup.

But after Australia's exit against England in the semi-finals, everything has gone haywire for Warner.

A test too tough

Braod had Warner's number in the Ashes.

He could not replicate his successful run in the Ashes Test series against England. Out of 10 innings, Warner has managed to cross double digits only twice. He aggregates just 79 and averages a paltry 9.5.

The three consecutive ducks that he suffered in the hands of Stuart Broad revealed a discomfort the red ball. His inability to counter the swing and bring his stride forward towards the pitch of the ball is reason for furrowed brows.

Australia's next series is coming up against Bangladesh in October. Until then, Warner has the time to introspect about his performance.

Another string of low scores might result in Warner being axed from the Australian Test side. Let us wait and watch if the marauder of bowling attacks comes back at his destructive best.

Warner was at his destructive best in the ODI World Cup.