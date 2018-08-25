Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The solitary change in Team India's Playing XI for the Fourth Test

C. Namasivayam
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10.33K   //    25 Aug 2018, 07:08 IST

After winning the third test at Trent Bridge quite comfortably, Team India’s confidence is sky-high. Now it is time to put in order a strategy for the next Test match at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

More often than not, No soul would wish to change a winning combination. But in the 38 Tests, Kohli had led India as Captain, he had fielded 38 different playing XIs. All these changes could not be attributed to tactical necessity alone as some of them were due to injury.

Ashwin’s untimely injury

Once such problem Kohli is currently facing ahead of the fourth Test, is the fitness of his off-spinner R.Ashwin. Kohli may once again be compelled to change his playing XI as R. Ashwin is a doubtful starter for the fourth Test.


Ashwin's untimely injury
Ashwin's untimely injury

While there is a healthy gap of more than a week between the third and fourth Test, the Team Management still wouldn’t want to aggravate Ashwin’s injury by playing him in the fourth Test. Besides,  Ashwin will be more needed for the fifth Test at the Oval,  as the wicket there traditionally favours the spinners.

The curious cases of Shikhar Dhawan & Mohammed Shami

The Team Management may well be contemplating two more changes to the playing XI. One is to replace Shikhar Dhawan with the new star of Indian Cricket,  Prithvi Shaw. Another is to replace Mohammed Shami with Umesh Yadav.

Dhawan is playing Test cricket by default at the moment. But he had played his part to perfection in the third Test by giving a solid start in both the innings. While fielding, Kohli had done him a great favour by not exposing him in the slips. This move had done both Dhawan and his team a world of good. Though a tempting option, the team management will resist making this change, at the present moment.

Both Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are a similar type of bowlers. Both are at times expensive and tend to spray a hefty number of balls on the leg side. Shami had taken just 8 wickets in the three matches that he played in this series. But Shami is more of a rhythm bowler and once he gets it right, he can run through any opposition.  Shami is also a better bowler against left-handers. For this reason, Shami will retain his place in the team for the fourth Test, if not for anything, to maintain continuity.

Replacement options for Ashwin

The bowling options available for Team India to replace Ashwin are his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja and the fast bowler Umesh Yadav. If Umesh is preferred over Jadeja, the Indian bowling will turn into one dimensional with 5 fast bowlers and no spinner to back up with.

 In such a scenario, Kohli may be compelled to under- bowl the last Test hero Hardik Pandya. The presence of Umesh Yadav in the playing XI will also elongate the batting tail.

On the other hand, the presence of Jadeja will definitely lend variety to the Indian bowling attack and concurrently strengthen the batting too.


Jadeja - The missing link in the lineup
Jadeja - The missing link in the lineup

If the team management decides to replace Ashwin with a middle-order batsman, then the options available are Karun Nair and the newcomer Hanuma Vihari. But they won’t take that course. The Indians are already trailing in the series and they need all the bowling firepower to take 20 England wickets. Moreover, the form shown by the Indian batsmen in the previous Test was quite heartening.

The predicament in replacing an all-rounder like Ashwin with a specialist batsman like Karun Nair is that any cheap dismissal of such additional specialist batsman will upset the overall tactics of the team.

Jadeja for Ashwin

Jadeja will be the fitting replacement for Ashwin. He can also contribute with the bat as well on the field. Kohli knows what Jadeja can bring to the table.

With the likely increase in the number of right-hand batsmen in the England batting line up with the inclusion of James Vince, Jadeja can be more effective as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Not to forget the fact that Jadeja, the bowler, is ranked at No 3 in ICC Test rankings. He is the live wire in the field and a competent bat.


Jadeja - The apt replacement for Ashwin
Jadeja - The apt replacement for Ashwin

Jadeja is at present short of match practice. Based on past history, India may well be tempted to play two spinners in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval. In such a scenario, Jadeja will be benefitted by the match practice he gains from the Fourth Test at Ageas Bowl, simultaneously contributing to the team's cause.

Barring any last minute niggle, India will go into the fourth Test with a solitary change, Jadeja in place of Ashwin. This will be more or less a like-for-like substitution.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team
C. Namasivayam
CONTRIBUTOR
India's Predicted Playing XI for the Fourth Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fourth Test: India's Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's possible squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: Ben Stokes Replaces...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Probable changes England and India may have to create for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Indian playing XI for the second Test leaked
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India's playing XI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us