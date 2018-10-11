×
The Spin Attack of World Cup Teams of 2019

Rahul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
487   //    11 Oct 2018, 19:15 IST

The last couple of years has seen a resurgence of leg-spin in white ball cricket. Teams are building up their bowling attack around the wrist spinners given the growing scoring rates in the ODIs and T20s. Arguably, it is going to be the most vital aspect of the World Cup 2019.

Let's have a look at how the World Cup teams are stacking up in their leg-spin department.

#1 Afghanistan

Rashid and Mujeeb will be pivotal for Afghanistan's chances in World Cup 2019
Rashid and Mujeeb will be pivotal for Afghanistan's chances in World Cup 2019

Arguably the most exciting team currently in world cricket; Afghanistan's rise has been a tale of hard work, grit, determination and consistency. The team has the capability to upset any side in the world. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan proved their mettle by defeating Bangladesh and knocking out Sri Lanka. They even came close to defeating Pakistan and tied a match against India.

It has all been possible because of their strong bowling line-up consisting of the experienced Mohammad Nabi and the mystery leg-spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. This spin trio has made teams toil to chase down even a modest total of 250 runs. Rashid has been their star player and Mujeeb has proved to be unplayable upfront.

It will be very interesting to see how they will perform on a big stage like the World Cup. Many cricket pundits have started to bet for the Afghanistan team to be the dark horse of the tournament courtesy their leg-spinners.



Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav Rashid Khan Greatest Cricketers of All Time Great Cricketing Contests ODI Cricket
Rahul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Analyzing the game called CRICKET!! INSTAGRAM - @cricwriter
