Spin Twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal: The game changers for India

Sagar Naresh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 84 // 06 Jul 2018, 20:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CRICKET-IND-BAN

Recently, a lot has been said about the transformation of cricket in the modern era with the game being shifted in the favour of the batsman, be it the power play, field setting, change of balls during match etc. But that's where the ability of a team lies in to produce quality bowlers and the Indian Premier League has given India the platform to produce some of them.

India is a nation where a majority of the youngsters want to become a batsman like Sachin, Dhoni or Kohli but, Indian bowling attack these days has been the main focal point in the world of cricket apart from their batting prowess.

Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Kuldeep Yadav, changed the bowling scenario of Indian limited-overs attack. Previously, India relied upon the finger spinners Ashwin and Jadeja, but as the game progressed the cricket became competitive and these two bowlers were having limited variations in their arsenal.

Later India took a chance of getting in spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, one who is a leg-spinner with numerous bowling variations and has made his mark in the IPL season while the other one is a left-arm Chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav. This gamble of getting in two new wrist spinners in place of two class finger spinners proved right and Indian team successfully dominated the spinning department and it, later on, became India's lethal weapon in the limited overs cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav's performance in the first T20I against England shows how much he has evolved over the limited years he has played and has performed whenever the team required him. The career-best figures on the foreign land show his ability and the change that Indian team needed to dominate the bowling department along with the Seam Bowlers.

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND

It is still a long way to go and he still has to prove himself in Tests, but by the look of it, there is no stopping this young man as he has the advantage of age and physical fitness.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, is the spinner with a big heart. He never shies away from tossing the ball up or bowling the flighted one against whoever the batsman might be. This is one of the reasons why he is the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli whenever the team needs a wicket. He has proven his mettle in limited overs game and as the time progresses have to show the pure class of wrist spinning in the longer format of the game.