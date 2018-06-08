Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MS Dhoni's Bat: The story of its curved-bottom and the man behind it

Mahesh Ransubhe a professional in the bat making and repairing industry has many big names in his customers' list.

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature 08 Jun 2018, 01:23 IST
714

Image may contain: 3 people, outdoor

Cricket has been one of the most popular games in the world. Cricket is a game revolving around the bat and ball. Bat and ball are supposed to be the rudiments of the game. While the bowlers are tasked with the match ball to attack, the batsmen have a personal connection with their bats.

For any batsman in the world, a lot depends on the material of the bat, its length, width, weight and the balance all of it provides.

The overall weight of the bat remains the priority in any of the bats. Some cricket bat manufacturers insert additional carbon fibre into the handle of the cricket bat to make the bat feel lighter in the hands. The insertion of carbon fibre also allows more power to be generated in shots and increases the shock absorption in the handle from high impact balls. 

One question that always arises in our mind is: "How heavy are the cricket bats used by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli?" or say "With whom do the professional players get their cricket bats repaired?" 

Thus, in this article, we will look into the story behind MS Dhoni's curved-bottom shaped bat and exact the weight of the bats that are used by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. So here is a small story relating to it.

Mahesh Ransubhe; the man behind Dhoni's curved-bottom shaped bat
Mahesh Ransubhe; the man behind Dhoni's curved-bottom shaped bat

It dates back to 2017 when India was playing England in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series that started off in Pune. Prior to 1st ODI, Virat Kohli had called a bat-repairer named Mahesh Ransubhe, also known as Chintu, to repair his bat. Kohli had called Chintu to cut short his bat's handle. Kohli liked Chintu's work so much that he suggested MS Dhoni, who also wanted to get his bat repaired, also use his services.

Ent
The curvature at the bottom of Dhoni's bats

Mahesh is the one who gave that curved-bottom look to Dhoni's bat. Mahesh revealed that Dhoni wanted that curved-bottom in order to keep his bat safe from the fast yorkers that directly hit the bottom of the bat which could result in its grain-cracking. 

Mahesh, a.k.a Chintu also revealed the approximate weights of Virat and MS' cricket bats. He said that Dhoni's bat weighed around 1250-1270 grams while Kohli's bat weighed around 1150 grams. 

Apart from Kohli and Dhoni, Ransubhe has had also the privilege of repairing bats of some of the biggest names in cricket which includes the likes of English all-rounder Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kedar Jadhav.

Mahesh does not charge a single penny for repairing the bats of Indian cricketers which completely depicts the attachment he has with cricket and why he chose this profession.







India Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli's injury might be a blessing in...
RELATED STORY
Revisiting India's last tour of England
RELATED STORY
An Open Letter to Ajinkya Rahane ahead of his 30th birthday 
RELATED STORY
3 key factors for India to achieve success in the Test...
RELATED STORY
India's tour of England 2018: Likely ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Ajinkya Rahane plots his route to 2019 World Cup; Rohit...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 reasons why India will find it...
RELATED STORY
Flashback to Karthik's 2007 tour
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should play county cricket before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us