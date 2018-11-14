3 contenders for the spin bowling all-rounder slot in ODI cricket for Team India

The current Indian team is blessed with two great wrist spinners in the form of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Unfortunately, since Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja exited the fray of things, there has been a problem regarding the depth of the batting lineup.

This problem has forced Virat Kohli to play six specialist batsmen including the wicketkeeper and just five frontline bowlers. If any of the frontline bowlers have an off day, the Indian team will be in trouble. A solution to this dilemma includes a capable all-rounder in the team in the place of a full-time batsman. Let's look at the three contenders for the spin bowling all-rounder slot.

#3 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar entered the Indian national team following an impressive IPL 2017 for the now-defunct Pune Supergiants franchise. He followed it off with an impressive performance in the Nidahas Trophy which sealed his place in the Indian squad. He had a torrid IPL with the ball, although he did manage a couple of good knocks with the bat, which led to him being retained for the T20Is in England.

Unfortunately, he injured his ankle while playing football, which led to him missing the rest of the tour. Sundar is an economical bowler who bowls well in the powerplays. Furthermore, he is a capable and aggressive batsman who possesses a wide variety of shots. He is a thinking bowler who can read a batsman which is a rare skill in a bowler.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Since Jadeja got reinstated into the side, he has been nothing short of brilliant. He has been among the wickets in every match that he has played and made a stellar impact with the bat the Tests against the Windies and England. His bowling has improved drastically since his comeback, which is visible from a bowling average of about 35 before his comeback and an excellent bowling average of just 21 after his comeback in ODIs.

This has strengthened his case in ODIs. Jadeja has extraordinary fielding skills and can save even the most difficult balls from going to his boundary. Furthermore, he has affected the most international run outs since 2011, which shows the utility he brings to the side.

