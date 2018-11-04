The Top 3 T20I Batsmen And What's In Store for Them

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST
04 Nov 2018, 19:20 IST

KL Rahul

The T20 format of cricket is the favourite amongst fans due to its big hitting, deceptive bowling, and thrilling endings. Cricket has evolved over the last decade and has become more of a batsman's game than the bowler's. The number of sixes and fours have increased and the variety of shots played by the batsman shows no limit.

With so much of freedom given to the batsmen, it's tough to identify who is actually the best batsman. The IPL has helped unearth many young players with a lot of potential and many T20 leagues have started all over the world and have helped to identify potential superstars.

The ICC T20I rankings base their rankings on a system of points awarded to batsman after every innings. Let's take a look at the top 3 names on this list and what's in store for them.

#3 KL Rahul (India)

KL Rahul has been in the Indian cricketing circuit for the past 6 years and has shown tremendous potential, good technique, and a classy style of cricket. He has been hailed as an 'all or nothing' player but has been inconsistent on many occasions. With the no. 4 position in the ODI squad captured by Ambati Rayudu, Rahul will most likely find himself on the bench when it comes to ODIs.

When it comes to T20Is and Tests, Rahul has been an integral part of this Indian team and has scored 696 runs in 17 innings in T20Is averaging 49.71 with a strike rate of 155 scoring two 100s and four 50s. The 26-year-old has captured the no.3 spot in T20Is when Virat Kohli isn't playing and opens the batting when Kohli is in the 11. He was India's second highest run scorer in the Test series against England and scored 149 in the last test match at the Oval. He had a bad time in the West Indies Test Series where he managed only 37 runs in 3 innings.

What's next?

KL Rahul will look to perform well in the T20 series against the Windies and justify his position in the ICC Rankings and set the tone for the upcoming of Australia with 4 tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

