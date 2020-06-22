The world badly needs India-Pakistan rivalry to resume, says Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik believes that the India-Pakistan bilateral series should resume as soon as possible.

He is also hopeful about Pakistan's chances of winning the T20 World Cup if it takes place in Australia.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that the India-Pakistan bilateral series should resume as soon as possible because the rivalry has been missed by cricket fans in both countries.

Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, there has not been a bilateral series played between the two countries for a long time. The last time the Asian neighbours played a bilateral series was in 2012 when Pakistan visited India for two T20Is and three ODIs.

Speaking to PakPassion.net, Shoaib Malik compared the India-Pakistan bilateral series to the Ashes series between Australia and England, saying:

"I think the world badly needs this rivalry to resume, in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes. Could England and Australia imagine Test cricket without an Ashes series? Both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history, so it is a shame that we don't play right now. Also, I have Pakistani friends who love to talk about Indian cricketers with respect and admiration. Similarly, I and my Pakistan team-mates are given such love and support when we play in India so it is a rivalry that I would like to see return as soon as it is possible."

We can win the T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik also believes that Pakistan has a great shot at winning the T20 World Cup. The tournament was previously scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but there is a cloud of uncertainty over it taking place amid the global health crisis.

The 38-year-old star believes that the team has a great mix of youth and experience and could go all the way- under the captaincy of the highly-rated Babar Azam- if the marquee event takes place.

Speaking of their chances in the tournament, Shoaib Malik said:

"I believe our chances are very good. In order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and I think we have that box ticked. In addition, we also have a good batting line-up to complement that strong bowling attack. Not only that, but our fielding has also developed and improved over the years, which is important on big grounds. Our fitness is much improved and better than it was in previous years, so overall, I think we will be right up there as a team that stands a very good chance of winning this tournament if it goes ahead."