×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The World Cup swansong – This time for India and MS Dhoni

Shashank Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
13   //    01 Jun 2019, 14:09 IST

The Men in Blue are seen celebrating their triumph in 2011. Will history repeat?
The Men in Blue are seen celebrating their triumph in 2011. Will history repeat?

The World Cup 2019 has commenced at England and Wales. The bells have rung and the most anticipated event of ODI cricket is underway. This is sheer competition with a bout of serious passion. This is an emotion and the dreams have lit up the eyes. The big question remains - Can we do it again? Of course we can! Every time this kind of aura moves around in the air, the soul resonates the frequencies of victory. Nonetheless, competition in this World Cup is multi-fold.

There aren’t any real minnows. Every team means business and even the lesser ranked teams cannot be taken for granted. The tracks on offer in England plays out in the hands of the batsmen and have been laid flat out like a runway. Scores will take off right from the start that will see the bowlers come under some serious pressure. The intensity coming out of the equitable battle between bat and ball will be high on display.

Yet, in a tournament that is bound to bring about the pressure of expectations, it is about holding on to the nerves. It is about tuning them on to the right wavelength. This one will be the last World Cup for the man who has already led us to a triumph in 2011.

This will be about the billion Indians whose heart rates will be going over the roof, awaiting yet another victory that would send the whole country into wild celebrations. One thing is for sure, India has the squad to go all the way.

It was a dream to see the feat in 2011. Tears rolled out as strangers in the crowd hugged and shed tears at the Wankhede stadium. Any professional or person achievement was nothing compared to the feeling at that moment. Sachin Tendulkar was carried around on the shoulders and got what he wanted - a World Cup win to end his glittering career.

This isn’t only about emerging victorious. This is also about that covalent bond of unity which prospers at such feats. Worries, grudges, opinions, dilemma go for a toss. Every Indian cricket fan would want to relive that momen, crying hard while seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni - one of India's greatest captains - being carried on the shoulders of Virat Kohli.

At that moment, streets will be filled with uncontrollable emotion. The stadium will see scores of Indians bring out their hidden dance skill, irrespective of being judged. Non-cricket fans would get a feel of what it is to be a part of a World Cup campaign.

Young children will be running on the streets and taking part in their own victory lap. The country will be unyielding to any stress or fears for the focus would only be on the World Cup coming home after eight years and with it, a returning champion in one of India's warhorses, MS Dhoni.

Will it happen? Time will tell. One can only hope to see India finish on top at the end of the tournament.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni nostalgia could steal the show
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sets fielding while batting against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 modern-day greats who will likely be playing their last World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 players who can win the World Cup for India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 3 batting performances during the warm-up games
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Why MS Dhoni Should Bat At No. 4 For India In The World Cup
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019 World Cup campaign
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Today, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us