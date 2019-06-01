The World Cup swansong – This time for India and MS Dhoni

Shashank Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 01 Jun 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Men in Blue are seen celebrating their triumph in 2011. Will history repeat?

The World Cup 2019 has commenced at England and Wales. The bells have rung and the most anticipated event of ODI cricket is underway. This is sheer competition with a bout of serious passion. This is an emotion and the dreams have lit up the eyes. The big question remains - Can we do it again? Of course we can! Every time this kind of aura moves around in the air, the soul resonates the frequencies of victory. Nonetheless, competition in this World Cup is multi-fold.

There aren’t any real minnows. Every team means business and even the lesser ranked teams cannot be taken for granted. The tracks on offer in England plays out in the hands of the batsmen and have been laid flat out like a runway. Scores will take off right from the start that will see the bowlers come under some serious pressure. The intensity coming out of the equitable battle between bat and ball will be high on display.

Yet, in a tournament that is bound to bring about the pressure of expectations, it is about holding on to the nerves. It is about tuning them on to the right wavelength. This one will be the last World Cup for the man who has already led us to a triumph in 2011.

This will be about the billion Indians whose heart rates will be going over the roof, awaiting yet another victory that would send the whole country into wild celebrations. One thing is for sure, India has the squad to go all the way.

It was a dream to see the feat in 2011. Tears rolled out as strangers in the crowd hugged and shed tears at the Wankhede stadium. Any professional or person achievement was nothing compared to the feeling at that moment. Sachin Tendulkar was carried around on the shoulders and got what he wanted - a World Cup win to end his glittering career.

This isn’t only about emerging victorious. This is also about that covalent bond of unity which prospers at such feats. Worries, grudges, opinions, dilemma go for a toss. Every Indian cricket fan would want to relive that momen, crying hard while seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni - one of India's greatest captains - being carried on the shoulders of Virat Kohli.

At that moment, streets will be filled with uncontrollable emotion. The stadium will see scores of Indians bring out their hidden dance skill, irrespective of being judged. Non-cricket fans would get a feel of what it is to be a part of a World Cup campaign.

Young children will be running on the streets and taking part in their own victory lap. The country will be unyielding to any stress or fears for the focus would only be on the World Cup coming home after eight years and with it, a returning champion in one of India's warhorses, MS Dhoni.

Will it happen? Time will tell. One can only hope to see India finish on top at the end of the tournament.