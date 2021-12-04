"The wrecker-in-chief, by distance, was Mohammed Siraj" - Dinesh Karthik following the right-armer's feisty spell against New Zealand in the 2nd Test 

Former Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik has lauded Mohammed Siraj for his impressive bowling against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. The 36-year-old called Siraj the 'wrecker-in-chief'. The pacer helped India bundle out the Kiwi batters for a paltry 62 runs in the second innings of the match.

A spirited run-up, coupled with express pace and aggression, Siraj was instrumental in denting the Kiwis' top order. After getting rid of both openers, the Hyderabad-born pacer bowled a jaffa to Ross Taylor to knock out the off stump.

Karthik commended Siraj's efforts and highlighted that it was important to get the openers out quickly. While reviewing the high-octane Day 2 of the test match on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"We can keep speaking about the spinners, but I feel the wrecker-in-chief by a distance was Mohammed Siraj. Because the guys who played long were the openers and caused a lot of trouble. To get them out with the kind of balls he bowled was incredible."

Karthik also drew parallels between the seaming abilities of Australian legend Glenn McGrath and Mohammed Siraj. While citing how Siraj demolished the selection doors and entered the Indian team with his outstanding first-class performances, Karthik said:

"Yes, he's (Siraj) got a certain angle where the ball straightens. But the fact that he's able to move the ball from the seam towards away from the batters - always will induce edges and that's going to keep him in great regard. That's the strength that not many bowlers have. I remember Glenn McGrath had that ability to get the ball going out."

He further added:

"Even when Siraj played for India A, he phenomenally picked up plenty of wickets with the red ball and kind of demolished the door and entered the Indian team. It was just fabulous to watch him today."

"It must've hurt him"- Dinesh Karthik on Ashwin's 'cocky' bowling performance after getting a golden duck

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets in the first innings in Mumbai

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of Ajaz Patel's record-equalling 10 wickets in the first innings. Patel bowled Ashwin on a golden duck during the morning session of Day 2 on Saturday.

The off-spinner responded with a commanding bowling effort. He spun the web against the visiting batters and picked up four wickets. Speaking over Ashwin's performance on Saturday, Karthik elucidated that getting out on a golden duck would've hurt him. While calling Ashwin a 'fighter', the former keeper talked about the 35-year old's attributes and said:

"If I say it in a nice and positive way - the cockiness when Ashwin got out Henry Nicholls on the first ball and castled him - that's Ashwin for you. He's a fighter. I think the fact that he got out first ball might have been really playing on his mind because he's been batting well. I think it must have hurt him. But the way he came back and bowled, he couldn't wait to get his hands on the ball. And when he did, he bowled wonderful deliveries."

Also Read Article Continues below

After accumulating a lead of 263 runs in the first innings, India opted not to enforce the follow-on. Mayank Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) opened the batting for the hosts. This is because Shubman Gill picked up an injury while fielding. At stumps on Day 2, India are 69 for no loss and have a massive lead of 332 runs at the moment.

Edited by Aditya Singh