There is no better fielder than Ravindra Jadeja in world cricket, reckons Gautam Gambhir

  • Gautam Gambhir is convinced that there is no fielder in world cricket better than Ravindra Jadeja at the moment.
  • South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes also heaped praise on Jadeja in an Instagram Live session.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Jun 2020, 20:27 IST
Gautam Gambhir is convinced that there is no current fielder in world cricket better than Ravindra Jadeja
Gautam Gambhir is convinced that there is no current fielder in world cricket better than Ravindra Jadeja

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in world cricket at the moment.

The Indian team was initially believed to have lacked some talent in the fielding department but the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh have changed that narrative and inspired modern-day players to shine as agile fielders.

Despite the growing number of talented fielders in the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir insists that Ravindra Jadeja stands above the rest as his ability to save runs, together with a bullet arm, is a lethal combination that any fielding side would be lucky to have.

Speaking on the show, Cricket Connected, Gambhir said:

"I think, in world cricket, there is no better fielder than Jadeja, an overall fielder. Maybe he doesn't field at slip and gully, but no one is better than him in throwing. No one covers the outfield like him. Put him at point or cover, you can get him to field anywhere. No one has a safer pair of hands than him. Ravindra Jadeja, probably is the best fielder in world cricket."

The key for Ravindra Jadeja is that he is very committed: Jonty Rhodes

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes also heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja, stating that he is in awe of the Indian's ability to anticipate when the ball is coming to him.

During an Instagram Live session with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, Rhodes also spoke about other good fielders like AB de Villiers, Martin Guptill and Michael Bevan. He said:

"Jaddu has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also. I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also Jaddu has great speed on the field."
Published 19 Jun 2020, 20:27 IST
Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Ravindra Jadeja
