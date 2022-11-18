"They were aware": Dinesh Karthik spills beans on Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel failing to represent India in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India’s quest for a world title continued as they bowed out of the T20 World Cup in Australia after getting a hammering at the hands of England in the semi-final on Thursday, November 10.

Following their 10-wicket loss, the Indian team management, including skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid faced severe backlash from every quarter.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel were the only two players from the squad who didn’t get a single game during the showpiece event.

However, wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik stated that the duo wasn’t upset as the captain and coach had proper communication with them.

It was conveyed that they would only get a chance if the conditions demanded. Karthik hailed Dravid and Rohit for keeping a healthy environment within the team.

"Both those guys are the only ones who haven't played a single game in the tournament. But they did not sulk, they were not upset.

"At the start of the tournament, they were told that under these certain conditions we will be playing you, otherwise it will be hard for us. So, they were aware and they were preparing in such a way that whenever they get an opportunity, they will be giving their best," Karthik was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Karthik added,

“I think when that clarity is there from the coach and the captain then it makes your job very easy as a player. You start looking inwards that what you need to do and if at any stage those guys would have got the opportunity, then they would have definitely given their best. There was no sulking and no negative energy in the team environment and that's the best thing you expect," he added.

The wrist spinners ruled the roost during the World Cup and India will surely rue the fact that they didn’t include Chahal in the playing XI in any of the matches. He could have certainly made a difference with the bigger grounds in Australia.

Before the World Cup, Harshal Patel was touted as India’s death-over specialist, especially with Jasprit Bumrah not in the fray. However, the team management decided to stick with the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Hardik Pandya takes charge for India in New Zealand

India is currently on a tour to New Zealand for six white-ball games. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been rested for this series. In their absence, Hardik Pandya will be leading the side.

The first T20I which was slated to be played in Wellington on Friday (November 18) got washed out due to persistent rain.

