'They had written India’s name as winners during innings break': Inzamam-ul-Haq recalls Pakistan's famous victory in BCCI's Platinum Jubilee Cup in 2004

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq recalled how Pakistan overcame the odds to beat a strong Indian side in their own den in the BCCI's Platinum Jubilee Cup in 2004.

Inzamam-ul-Haq revealed that the organisers were so confident about an Indian win that they had written India's name on the trophy at the halfway stage itself.

The Pakistan team was invited to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to play a match as a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the BCCI. Many former players, politicians and captains from both the countries were present on the grand occasion.

293 was never chased before at the Eden Gardens: Inzamam-ul-Haq

India batted first and scored a daunting 292-6 in their fifty overs. Virender Sehwag was the nemesis for Pakistan as his quickfire 53 helped India get off to a great start.

Skipper Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman also chipped in with important scores. However, it was Yuvraj Singh's effort (78 runs off 62 balls) that gave the Indian innings a real impetus.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said:

"BCCI had arranged for a big trophy for the winners. India won the toss and batted first. They scored 292 for six. 293 was never chased before there. I remember they wrote India as the winners of the platinum jubilee cup."

He added:

"They were so confident because they had a very good team. India always had a good team. That score had never been chased there before so they were confident of winning. The celebrations began at lunchtime.”

However, against the odds, Pakistan chased down the target with six wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant century from opener Salman Butt (108) and an important half-century from Inzamam-ul-Haq (75).

Inzamam ul-Haq also recalled how former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan's advice helped the Pakistan team in their chase. He said:

"The second big pressure was of Imran Khan, who was watching the match from our dressing room. Salman Butt was batting with me. He suffered cramps. So a teammate came running in with a message. I thought I’m the captain who is sending me messages."

He continued:

"He told me that Imran bhai has said Salman Butt is having troubles with his hamstring. Tell him to retire hurt, take treatment and then go back onto the field. I sent Salman back. He came back and scored a hundred.”

Inzamam-ul-Haq also praised the passionate Indian crowd who came in numbers to watch the Pakistan team practice.