Thieves steal mobile phone, personal bag of Paarl Royals all-rounder Fabian Allen in Johannesburg ahead of SA20 2024 playoffs

In a horrifying incident, West Indian cricketer Fabian Allen's mobile and personal bag were forcibly taken away from him near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel of Johannesburg. Allen is currently representing the Paarl Royals team in South Africa's SA20 League.

South Africa has been one of the biggest hubs of cricket, and the popularity of the sport has increased considerably in the rainbow nation after SA20 was launched. One of the major reasons behind SA20's success is that some of the biggest names of T20 cricket come to South Africa and participate in this competition.

All-rounder Fabian Allen is one of the many overseas cricketers who have traveled to South Africa to play in this tournament.

However, the all-rounder had an unfortunate experience in Johannesburg as his mobile and bag were taken away from him at gunpoint. A Cricket West Indies (CWI) official confirmed to Cricbuzz that the assailants did not harm Allen.

"Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any," a top CWI official said.

Officials of SA20 and Paarl Royals also confirmed the incident. However, the Royals team management did not respond to queries from Cricbuzz.

Fabian Allen will play for Paarl Royals in SA20 playoffs

The SA20 playoffs will begin tonight in Cape Town, where Durban Super Giants will take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1. Paarl Royals will be in action tomorrow in the Eliminator match against the Joburg Super Kings in Johannesburg.

Fabian Allen will be keen to forget what happened with him and completely focus on his team's knockout match against the Joburg Super Kings. The match will begin at 9pm IST tomorrow.

