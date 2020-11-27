This is not a club team: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for issuing a warning to Pakistan cricketers

The Pakistan cricket team is currently quarantining in New Zealand ahead of their series against the Black Caps. Unfortunately, six players of the visiting side tested positive for COVID-19, and PCB reportedly received a strict warning from New Zealand Cricket last evening. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar did not like NZC's approach as he asked them to 'behave themselves.'

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan contingent was told that they would be deported if they breached the COVID-19 protocols. Shoaib Akhtar came out in defense of his nation as he highlighted that the Men in Green were not a club-level team. The former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer even went on to say that the Kiwis should be indebted to the Asian giants for touring their country amid the pandemic.

"I want to give a message to the New Zealand board (NZC) that this is not a club team. It's the Pakistan national cricket team. We don't need you. Our cricket has not finished. You will get the broadcasting rights money. So, you should be indebted to us that we decided to tour your country in such difficult times," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan team now needs to smash them in the T20 series: Shoaib Akhtar

The Rawalpindi Express further added that the Pakistani cricketers should be motivated enough to thrash the hosts in the T20I series following this incident. Shoaib Akhtar continued:

"You are talking about Pakistan – the greatest country on the planet – so behave yourself and stop giving such a statement. Be careful next time. Pakistan team now needs to smash them in the T20 series."

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Cricket Board has sent a 35-member squad to New Zealand. The 1992 World Cup winners will play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests against the Black Caps. It will be interesting to see if the tour takes place as per the original schedule.