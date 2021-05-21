“This was not made out of thin air but by thorough research” - Tom Moody on Sri Lanka player contracts

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Director of Cricket Tom Moody has asserted that the new contract system for players was put in place after thorough research.

SLC's newly-introduced contract system entails lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives. The list of centrally-contracted players has also been cut down from 32 to 24.

According to Tom Moody, the new contract system was the need of the hour for Sri Lankan cricket to move forward and become a more competitive side. He was quoted as saying in dailynews.lk:

“There was a lot of work done in exploring, on how other cricket boards around the world go through this process and a lot of information was brought into what we come up with which is in Sri Lanka’s contract system for this year moving forward.”

New contracts for Sri Lanka's cricketers has been a bone of contention. Several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k. Players want formula on which Contract Grades were done explained.

Tom Moody further claimed that SLC is trying to be extremely transparent and consistent in the entire process. He elaborated:

“We are trying to do a very transparent and consistent process – the three selectors and head coach have got all the information and it’s a thorough and a fair system for all the players, not only the senior players but all who are going to represent Sri Lanka in the year. This was not made out of thin air but by thorough research, looking at other countries and their examples of how they contract their players. We’ve put together what we thought was the best, most effective and fair system for Sri Lanka.”

"Contracts give players some security for the future" - Tom Moody

Sri Lanka team reached Bangladesh this morning ahead of the 3-match ODI series.



(Image Courtesy: BCB) pic.twitter.com/moqVxrLW8D — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 16, 2021

Tom Moody stated that while a contract should not be a reason for a player to play cricket, it acts as a much-needed sense of security.

“I think this player (contract) shouldn’t be the reason for the player to be playing cricket, I am sure it is for the passion they have. The contract gives them some security for the future. At the same time there is a lot of responsibility on them to perform and represent our country. That part has to be achieved through the process, which is what our main interest is,” Moody explained.

The 55-year-old also stressed that an incentive-based contract will push players harder to build a solid career.

As per the new SLC contracts, Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella have been handed top-tier A1 contracts with a base salary of $100,000. Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews are in A2 with a base salary of $80,000. Further, rewards would be given through performance-based incentives.

According to some media reports, the Sri Lankan players, who are currently in Bangladesh, are unhappy with the new contract system put in place. They want greater clarity over the parameters related to performance-based incentives as it would hugely affect their earnings.

Sri Lanka Team took part in its first practice session in Bangladesh today at National Cricket Academy Grounds, Dhaka.

#BANvSL