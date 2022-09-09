3 cricketers who could be a part of the Indian team for T20 World Cup 2022 despite having an indifferent Asia Cup 2022

Team India did not have a good outing in the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue started the said tournament positively by beating both Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stages. However, they lost their way in the Super Four stage to get knocked out.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 Another close match in Dubai and it is Sri Lanka who win by 6 wickets.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… Another close match in Dubai and it is Sri Lanka who win by 6 wickets.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/zxOAo5yktG

A few players in the Indian team did not have the best of tournaments in the Asia Cup. Still, despite their failures, these players could retain their places in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Their class and ability will make them likely to be selected for the big event in Australia later this year. Here is a look at three such players:

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in Asia Cup 2022

The leg spinner failed to impress in the Asia Cup 2022. In the tournament, Chahal played four matches and bowled 16 overs. He could pick up only four wickets for 127 runs at an economy rate of 7.94.

Three of the four wickets were against Sri Lanka and one was against Pakistan in the Super Fours. However, the three wickets against Sri Lanka came at a crucial stage and seemed to turn the game in India's favor. This was an example of the leggie's ability to impact the game in a big way.

BCCI @BCCI



Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis depart.



Live - #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 Spin working for Team India! Two wickets fall in quick succession.Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis depart.Live - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… Spin working for Team India! Two wickets fall in quick succession.Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis depart.Live - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/oibJj9cCcz

Despite his recent struggles, Chahal is likely to be the lead spinner for India in the T20 World Cup. 2022 has been, apart from the Asia Cup, a successful year for the tweaker and he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of just 21 this year.

Chahal is one of the most experienced spinners in the Indian team. This factor, combined with the uncanny ability of leg-spinners to get wickets, might come in handy in the T20 World Cup.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant had an indifferent Asia Cup 2022 with the bat

Rishabh Pant has been a phenomenal player for India in red-ball cricket. He is an indispensable member of the Indian Test team. But, as far as T20Is are concerned, Pant has not been at his best.

After being left out of India's first game of Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan, Pant played four games in the Asia Cup but did not make much of an impact with the bat.

He batted three times in the said four games and scored just 51 runs at an average of 25.50. His strike rate of 124.39 in the three innings was also not exceptional by the standards of this format.

Still, his undoubted ability means that Pant can change the course of a T20 match in a flash. Another factor in favor of Pant is that he is the only left-hander who can bat for India across the lengths of the batting line-up.

Thereby, Pant, in all likelihood, will be a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He could even turn out to be one of the mainstays for India in the said tournament.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh could be a part of the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2022

The left-handed pacer had an indifferent Asia Cup. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh was given the responsibility of bowling with the new ball as well as in the death overs.

He was given the tough responsibility of defending seven runs in the last over of two Super Four games, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Though Arshdeep showed tremendous heart and courage to make things tight and nailed most of his attempted yorkers, he couldn't seal the deal.

He picked up five wickets in Asia Cup at an average of 30.20. His economy rate of 8.63 was on the higher side in the said tournament. Still, his impressive death bowling skills must have impressed the team management.

Arshdeep is also the only left-handed fast bowler who is in the reckoning for a place in the Indian T20I squad. He could well be the death-over specialist with Bumrah when the T20 World Cup comes around.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Arshdeep Singh make it to the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat