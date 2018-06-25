3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983 World Cup campaign

On this day, 35 years ago, Indian Cricket realised its biggest dream.

Kapil Dev with the World Cup trophy

June 25, 1983, will forever be edged in the hearts of the Indian Cricket fans. it was a day when Kapil's Devils, the name that later became synonymous with the 1983 team, scripted a memorable heist which saw them defeat the West Indies at the Mecca of Cricket to be crowned World Champions.

It was a moment that changed Indian cricket forever. A moment that gave an assurance to a nation as a whole that they could compete at the World stage. A moment that gave the budding cricketers of that era and the years that ensued to take up cricket and dream of representing their country on the world stage.

Today, as we celebrate the 35th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup win, let us revisit some of the defining moments of their victorious campaign.

Here's a compilation of some of the best moments:-

#3 Beating defending champions West Indies in the league stage

A defining moment in India's 1983 campaign.

Having won just a solitary game in the previous two editions of the World Cup, India came into the league stage game of the 1983 World Cup against the reigning World Champions as massive underdogs.

In a game spread over two days at the iconic Old Trafford ground at Manchester, India batted first and was reduced to 3-76 with Gavaskar (19), Srikkanth (14), and Mohinder Amarnath (21) falling cheaply against the likes of Holding (2-32) and Garner (1-49). But middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma (89) held his own against the belligerent Caribbean attack, and thanks to handy contributions from Patil (36), Roger Binny (27) and Madan Lal's 22-ball-21, helped the Indians post a competitive 8-262 in 60 overs.

Defending 263, India's bowlers bowled with admirable tenacity as the duo of Roger Binny (3-48) and Ravi Shastri (3-26) denied the World Champions and eventually bowled them out for 228 in 54.1 overs.

The shock win over the defending champions gave a much-needed fillip to India's 1983 campaign.