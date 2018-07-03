Three Famous Cricketers Who are Yet to Join Twitter

Social Media has given an opportunity for the fans to know more about their favorite faces in the cricketing world. We find almost every cricketer having their official twitter handle in the age of social media.

Cricketers keep us updated on what they are up to and express their feeling, wishing fellow cricketers on their birthdays, anniversaries, etc.

Their pictures, parties, dressing room situations, adventures, special moments we get to know every moment of their lives.

One of the most popular faces on Twitter from the cricketing world is none other than the dashing Indian opener, Virender Sehwag. He never fails to wish his fellow celebrities with his unique birthday wishes.

Almost all the current cricketers use the social media to enlarge their reach and create a communication channel. An achievement in some corner of the cricket world is immediately appreciated by his teammates and former cricketers via Twitter.

Twitter has become the major platform for cricketers to express themselves. However, there are still a few cricketers who are yet to join Twitter. Here we take a look at three popular cricketers who are yet to join Twitter:

#3 Piyush Chawla

Chawla has been an integral member of the KKR franchise

The Kolkata Knight Riders' leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla is yet to join Twitter. He is out of the national team for a long time now. However, the 29-year-old is an important member of Kolkata Knight Riders squad. In the 11th edition of Indian Premier League, he has played 15 games and taken 14 wickets at an economy of 8.40.

He made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab in 2008 and spent six seasons with them. In 2014, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders and he played a crucial role for KKR in IPL 2014.

It should be noted that the leg-spinner, Chawla is not a social media person. He does not have official accounts on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Chawla made his International debut back in the year 2006 as a 17-year-old kid but he has gone on to represent India in only three Tests.

He has played 25 games for India and picked up 32 wickets. But, he was ignored by the selectors due to poor form and fitness as well. Chawla should work hard on his fitness to find his place in the national team