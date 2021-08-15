3 memorable ODI knocks by MS Dhoni as skipper 

On this day last year, former Team India captain MS Dhoni bid adieu from international cricket. Taking to Instagram, MS Dhoni shared a video with the caption:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

MS Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all the ICC trophies on offer. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Here we talk about the top 3 ODI knocks played by MS Dhoni:

#3 113* v Pakistan, Chennai, 2012

Playing in Chennai, India were reduced to 29/5 in the 10th over. However, MS Dhoni stepped up once again and it could well be hailed as the best innings ever played by a number 7 batsman.

He countered the conditions, the Pakistan bowlers and the Chennai heat during his 40-over stay at the crease. His innings was replete with a plethora of singles - his first boundary came on the 79th ball of his innings.

There was a time when it looked impossible for India to reach 150, but such was MS Dhoni's assault that India reached 227/6. However, his eighth ODI century did not prove to be enough as Nasir Jamshed hit an unbeaten 101 and Pakistan won the match by six wickets.

#2 44* v Australia, Adelaide, 2012

MS Dhoni shepharded the chase with precision

India were taking on Australia in a tri-series that also included Sri Lanka. Under MS Dhoni, the side was not performing too well. They were chasing a stiff target and Gautam Gambhir fell in the 36th over with the score reading 179 for 3.

MS Dhoni, too, struggled when he started off his innings. Xavier Doherty then sent back Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja in the space of two overs and all the pressure was on the captain.

India needed 12 runs off the final four balls and this is when MS Dhoni smacked a 112-metre six into the stands. The equation was then reduced to six runs off three balls. Clint McKay dished out a waist-high full-toss that was clipped through square leg and India won the game.

#1 91* v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011

MS Dhoni played the most important knock in World Cup final

The best innings played by MS Dhoni came on the biggest stage of his career. India were taking on Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. Virat Kohli was dismissed with India at 114/3, chasing down a target of 275.

MS Dhoni then joined Gautam Gambhir to get the job done. He wanted to tackle the off-spinners in Muttiah Muralitharan and Suraj Randiv.

He first added a 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir and then followed it up with an unbeaten 54-run stand with Yuvraj Singh. He sealed the match with a sux over long on during his 79-ball innings.

Dhoni was on strike when Nuwan Kulasekara dished out a full ball on off stump as MS Dhoni smacked a six over long on and India registered their second World Cup triumph after 1983.

🔹 2007 @T20WorldCup winner 🏆

🔹 2011 @cricketworldcup winner 🥇

🔹 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner 🙌

🔹 17,266 runs in international cricket 🏏



A very happy birthday to one of India's greatest captains, @msdhoni 🎂 pic.twitter.com/lqASS3BGkd — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

